Google Meet Introduces “Take Notes for Me” Feature: A Game Changer for Meetings

Google has unveiled a new feature called “Take Notes for Me” within its Google Meet platform. Designed to relieve users from the burden of manually recording every word said during a meeting, this AI-powered tool captures all essential points of discussion automatically. Once the meeting concludes, the notes are compiled into a Google Docs file and attached to the corresponding calendar event, making them easily accessible to everyone within the organization.

What is the “Take Notes for Me” Feature?

The “Take Notes for Me” feature is an innovative tool integrated into Google Meet that automatically generates comprehensive meeting notes. This new functionality allows participants to stay fully engaged in discussions, presentations, and collaborative activities without the distraction of having to jot down key points. After the meeting, the AI-generated notes are saved in a Google Docs file, which is conveniently attached to the calendar event linked to that meeting. This document is then accessible to all participants within the same organization, ensuring that no crucial detail is overlooked.

How Does the Feature Work?

Once activated, the “Take Notes for Me” feature starts capturing key points and summaries from the meeting in real-time. This allows participants who may join late to catch up through a “summary so far” function. At the conclusion of the meeting, the AI-generated notes are sent via email to the meeting organizer and any other participant who had enabled the feature, providing an easy-to-digest recap of everything discussed. Additionally, if the meeting was recorded or transcribed, these recordings and transcripts are linked directly within the notes document, offering a comprehensive record of the event.

The primary benefit of this feature lies in its ability to free up users to engage more actively in meetings without the fear of missing critical information. By automating the note-taking process, the tool allows participants to focus on the conversation and decision-making, while the AI handles the task of capturing every detail in the background. This is particularly advantageous for larger or more complex meetings, where keeping track of multiple threads of discussion can be challenging.

Availability and How to Set It Up

The “Take Notes for Me” feature is currently available to Google Workspace customers with specific plans, including Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, and those with AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. For administrators, the feature is enabled by default and can be managed at the level of the organizational unit (OU) or group. End users have the option to activate it ahead of time via the Calendar invite, ensuring that notes are automatically captured from the moment the meeting begins.

The rollout of this feature is being conducted gradually, and it may take up to 15 days for all eligible users to gain access. It is being made available to both customers with Rapid and Scheduled Release domains.

Simplifying the Meeting Experience

Google Meet’s new “Take Notes for Me” feature represents a significant step forward in simplifying the meeting process. By leveraging AI to handle the tedious task of note-taking, users are free to focus on what matters most: meaningful discussions, collaboration, and decision-making. This innovation ensures that meetings are more productive and that crucial information is documented seamlessly, making follow-ups and action items clearer and more accessible to everyone involved.

