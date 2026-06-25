Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Expected India Price, Launch Timeline, Camera And Key Features Revealed

A new generation of the Google Pixel phone range is anticipated to come out soon, and the foldable version is already receiving some buzz with the help of a series of leaks. The new Google Pixel 11 Pro range will allegedly include such models as Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. While there is no official information regarding the specifications from Google, a number of leaks show the things that users can expect from the next top-end foldable smartphone produced by the company. With improved displays and flagship hardware, the Google Pixel 11 Pro range will be quite promising upon its release this year.

As one would expect, the foldable smartphone will occupy the flagship position within the range and will compete against other premium foldable smartphones on the market. According to the leaks, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will become the most advanced foldable smartphone made by Google.

Display and hardware upgrades expected in Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Reports say that based on the leaked information, the folding device is rumored to come with a huge 8 inches inner display as well as a 6.4 inches outer display. Both screens will be capable of adjusting their variable refresh rates to either 120Hz or 144Hz. Brightness is estimated at up to 3,000 nits to even 36,000 nits which would make the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold one of the brightest folding smartphones ever seen.

The upcoming device is rumored to be powered by the new Tensor G6 chip produced by Google. It is likely that Google will provide 16GB RAM to complement the powerful chipset while offering storage space from 256GB to 1TB. In terms of battery capacity, it is rumored that it is going to be equipped with a 5,050mAh battery which supports fast charging at 30W. indicate that the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will focus on both performance and productivity.

Camera system and Google Pixel 11 Pro launch timeline details

According to reports, photography is set to be one of the major areas that will be emphasized in the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. According to leaks, the phone will have three rear cameras, namely a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, and a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera will likely have a 10-megapixel sensor.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup in August or September 2026. In India, pricing is rumoured to fall between Rs 1,59,999 and Rs 1,81,999. While Google has yet to confirm any of these details, the leaked specifications suggest the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be one of the most powerful foldable smartphones of 2026.

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