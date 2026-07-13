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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has leaked in a new Pine Green finish ahead of its August 12 launch. Here's what the latest render reveals about its design and expected specs.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Pine Green (Image: X)
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Pine Green (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 16:58 IST

Just a few days before the announcement of the Google Pixel 11 series, more information about the upcoming Google foldable phone keeps getting leaked to the public. Yet another render of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has been released, featuring a Pine Green variant with a champagne/gold coloured metal framework. From the latest leaks, it seems that Google will give a new look to its flagship foldable phone while maintaining the same design language until the official launch of the phone slated for August 12.

Reportedly, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to be released together with the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL in the upcoming Google ‘Made by Google’ event.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold render reveals a fresh colour and refined design

The latest rendering has come out from Mystic Leaks, and this tipster has revealed some pictures of Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which seems to be available in Pine Green color. As can be seen in contrast to the dark colored version in earlier leaks, this particular device has the champagne/golden frame, thereby looking premium in every way.

This rendering reveals some design changes that seem to be subtle in nature. The back panel of the phone has been slightly tweaked, and the flash and microphone have been embedded into the cutouts of the camera module. The entire look of the phone is very familiar but with some design changes.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold tipped to pack Tensor G6 chip and thinner body

This is not the first time the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has appeared in leaks. Earlier renders showcased the foldable in a black colour option, hinting that Google may offer multiple finishes when the device becomes official.

Although Google has remained silent about the hardware, reports claim the foldable will run on the company’s next-generation Tensor G6 chipset. It is also expected to feature a 4,800mAh battery, a thinner chassis than the previous model and similarly sized internal and external displays.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold camera upgrade also tipped before official unveiling

Leaks also suggest the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold could receive a new primary rear camera sensor, although complete camera specifications have not yet been revealed. At this stage, the full hardware details remain under wraps.

Like every pre-launch leak, these details should be treated with caution. Google has not confirmed the design, colour options or specifications of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and all official information is expected to be announced when the Pixel 11 series is unveiled on August 12.

Also Read: Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here’s Why You May Have To Pay Nearly Rs 30,000 More    

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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows
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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows

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