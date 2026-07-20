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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New

Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New

A new Google Pixel 11a leak hints at a Tensor G6 chip, 120Hz display, MediaTek modem, 4,870mAh battery, upgraded Face Unlock and four colour options.

Google Pixel 11a (Image: X/ @pixeluibygoogle)
Google Pixel 11a (Image: X/ @pixeluibygoogle)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 14:25 IST

A newly released information leak has given away a lot of important aspects regarding the Google Pixel 11a. The leak is pointing to the release of an upcoming budget-friendly A-series phone from Google with some impressive hardware upgrades. According to the specs in the leak, the phone will be equipped with Tensor G6 chipset, better display, media Tek modem, and bigger battery capacity. However, there has been no confirmation from Google yet on this matter.

The report also claims the handset, internally codenamed Formosan, will feature Google’s Titan M3 security chip. The Google Pixel 11a is tipped to come with 8GB RAM, a 4,870mAh battery and four colour options, while its launch is expected several months after the flagship Pixel 11 lineup.

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Display and Google Pixel 11a hardware upgrades point to a brighter experience

According to the leak, the Google Pixel 11a could feature a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is tipped to deliver up to 2,250 nits of HDR brightness and reach a peak brightness of 3,350 nits, which would make it brighter than earlier Pixel A-series smartphones.

In addition to that, the device is expected to be launched with the new generation Tensor G6 processor, along with the latest Titan M3 security processor by Google, even though there has not been any official announcement about both the chips yet.

Google Pixel 11a will use the MediaTek modem for better connectivity

One of the major changes said to be brought by the company is the use of Mediatek M90 modem, replacing Samsung’s Exynos modem. Reports also suggest the same MediaTek M90 modem may power the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup.

Camera and Google Pixel 11a launch details emerge in latest leak

The leak says the Google Pixel 11a may receive a new front-facing camera sensor to improve selfie quality and video calling performance. While details about the rear cameras remain unclear, Google is expected to continue using its computational photography technology for image processing.

The report also claims the Pixel 11 series will introduce an upgraded Face Unlock system that could be faster, more secure and more reliable in low-light conditions. The Google Pixel 11a is expected to launch around March 2027 in Obsidian (Black), Olive (Green), Frost (Purple) and Fog (Silver), while the flagship Pixel 11 series is rumoured to arrive around August 2026. Google has not officially confirmed any of these details.

Also Read: Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch On July 24: Expected Price, New Features, Turbo Engine And All You Need To Know    

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Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New
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Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New

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Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New
Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New
Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New
Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New

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