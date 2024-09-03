Google Play Store Adds Feature to Update Or Install Three Apps At Once

In a significant update to its app management capabilities, the Google Play Store has now introduced the ability to install or update up to three apps or games simultaneously.

As per GSM Arena, this new feature, which has begun rolling out in select regions including India, marks a notable improvement over the previous system where users could only handle one app update or installation at a time.

Previously, Android users faced delays as they had to wait for the Play Store to finish processing each app or game individually.

This limitation often led to longer wait times, especially for users managing multiple updates or installations.

Starting in April, Google first enabled users to handle two apps simultaneously, and the new update extends this to three, enhancing convenience and efficiency, as per GSM Arena.

When users opt for the “Update all” feature, the Play Store now processes the updates for three apps or games concurrently.

Any additional apps waiting for updates will be queued and displayed with a “Pending” status until the ongoing updates are complete.

While Google has yet to formally announce this rollout, the feature’s introduction is welcomed by many as it reduces waiting times and improves user experience.

As per GSM Arena, the feature appears to be a server-side update, which means that simply having the latest version of the Play Store app on your device does not guarantee access to this functionality.

As of now, it’s available in India, though not universally across all devices.

(With ANI Inputs)