Google Reinvents Search with Deeper AI Integration, But Raises Industry Concerns

In a major move to redefine its core product, Google on Tuesday unveiled a new AI-powered search mode at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. The new experience, which builds upon the existing AI Overviews, is designed to handle more complex and conversational queries, offering deeper results that go beyond the traditional page of blue links.

CEO Sundar Pichai described the update as the result of “decades of research,” calling it a complete rethinking of how search can function. “You can ask longer and more complex queries… and you can go further with follow-up questions,” he told the audience in Mountain View, California.

Liz Reid, Google’s head of search, added that the new AI mode uses advanced reasoning and multi-modal inputs to deliver layered results. Currently available in the United States, the feature will gradually expand to other regions.

Since launching AI Overviews a year ago, Google says it now serves over 1.5 billion users with generative results, making its search engine the world’s most widely used Gen AI product.

Pushback from Publishers and Advertisers

While the tech behind the update marks a leap forward, the shift has sparked concern among publishers, advertisers, and regulators. Analysts warn that reducing reliance on link-based search may cut into the visibility of third-party sites, especially news outlets and educational platforms like Wikipedia.

At the heart of the unease lies Google’s advertising business model, which has traditionally depended on link-driven web traffic. The new AI layout could diminish ad impressions and direct visits, potentially upending the financial ecosystem that supports much of the open web.

These fears were echoed recently during a U.S. federal antitrust trial, where Apple’s Eddy Cue testified that Google’s search traffic had declined on Apple devices — the first such drop in over two decades. Cue also suggested Apple may shift toward offering AI-driven alternatives like ChatGPT or Perplexity as default search engines, sending ripples through the investor community.

Meanwhile, Google announced a new “Ultra” subscription tier for its most powerful AI tools, priced at $250 a month. Other AI features — including real-time voice translation, smart shopping tools, and autonomous agents in Chrome and the Gemini app — will roll out first to paid users.

