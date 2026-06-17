LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update

Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update

Google has released its June Pixel Drop update alongside Android 17, introducing AI-powered video and music creation tools, Screen Reactions for creators, floating app Bubbles, improved call features, and enhanced file sharing for Pixel users.

Pixel Drop
Pixel Drop

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 14:29 IST

Google has quietly learned to release useful updates for Pixel phones, releasing new features every few months that go beyond aesthetics. The latest June Pixel Drop is no exception. It has been released alongside Android 17 and Wear OS 7 and features such as creator tools, better calling features, and a multitasking trick for app switching.

Not all these features will be available at once, but Google will roll them out over the next few weeks, depending on your Pixel model. Here’s what to expect and why it matters.

New Features That Really Stand Out

Screen Reactions are a game changer for content creators. Anyone who has tried to shoot a reaction video knows the hassle of recording the screen and face separately and stitching them together. Pixel users can now stream their screen and themselves simultaneously and use the selfie feed as a movable overlay. You can drag, resize, and adjust it while recording, and the software doesn’t need editing or additional apps.

You Might Be Interested In

Another neat new thing is Gemini Omni, which lets Pixel make AI videos. Just tell it what you want then add a picture or video from your camera roll, and Gemini will create a video. You can also create an AI avatar that looks like you and add that into the video. Gemini also allows you to make original music by describing a vibe or uploading an image, and you can edit style, vocals, and tempo in the new “Create music” tab.

Another cool thing is Bubbles. By long pressing the app icon, it will become a floating window that’s small and hovers over everything you’re doing. That smallness makes it even more handy if you want to read a message without terminating your current activity. On the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, floating apps line up in a bubble bar at the bottom of the screen for speedier access to them.

Other changes

Google’s real-time call translation service, Voice Translate, now supports English and Hindi on the Pixel 10a (preview mode), and this is a big deal for users in India. Google’s Quick Share feature on the Pixel 8a and 9a also receives a new update, connecting seamlessly with Apple’s AirDrop, which means you can share files across devices.

From the phone side, you are also now able to record a personalized voice message for missed or declined calls, and Manual Call Screen in India is also available so that Google Assistant will ask unknown callers to identify themselves before picking up the phone.

You can also check for system updates in Settings > System > System Update. New features will be rolled out over the next few weeks and there is definitely an update if your pixel is compatible.

Also Read: Wipro To Set Up Applied AI Centre Of Excellence To Implement Anthropic Claude Models: Company To Train 10,000 Experts In Scaling AI Adoption

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update
Tags: GooglePixel June Drop

RELATED News

Elon Musk Introduces Grok Imagine Video 1.5

Why Anthropic's Mythos Became The Hottest Topic At G7

Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices

Who is Pavel Durov? Telegram CEO Accuses Reliance of Disrupting Access Across Countries

Tesla Started Deliveries Of Model Y L In India

LATEST NEWS

Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update

Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch

Trouble For Akhilesh Yadav? Minister Claims Major Split Brewing In SP, Says ‘Entire Party Ready To Join BJP’

NSE IPO: Will India's Biggest Stock Exchange Finally List After 10 Years?

Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry 2026 Registration Closes Soon: Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply

Watch Video: Trump Reacts To UAE Reporter At G7 Summit In France

IDBI Bank Share in Focus: Surges Up to 19% As Disinvestment Buzz Fuels Rally

Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026 Declared: How to Download Scorecard and Check Qualifying Marks

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 17.06.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 70H 59696

Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update
Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update
Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update
Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update

QUICK LINKS