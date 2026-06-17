Google Rolls Out Pixel June Drop: AI-Powered Video And Music Creation Tools, Screen Reaction, And Enhanced File Sharing — Check All Features And How To Update

Google has quietly learned to release useful updates for Pixel phones, releasing new features every few months that go beyond aesthetics. The latest June Pixel Drop is no exception. It has been released alongside Android 17 and Wear OS 7 and features such as creator tools, better calling features, and a multitasking trick for app switching.



Not all these features will be available at once, but Google will roll them out over the next few weeks, depending on your Pixel model. Here’s what to expect and why it matters.



New Features That Really Stand Out



Screen Reactions are a game changer for content creators. Anyone who has tried to shoot a reaction video knows the hassle of recording the screen and face separately and stitching them together. Pixel users can now stream their screen and themselves simultaneously and use the selfie feed as a movable overlay. You can drag, resize, and adjust it while recording, and the software doesn’t need editing or additional apps.

Another neat new thing is Gemini Omni, which lets Pixel make AI videos. Just tell it what you want then add a picture or video from your camera roll, and Gemini will create a video. You can also create an AI avatar that looks like you and add that into the video. Gemini also allows you to make original music by describing a vibe or uploading an image, and you can edit style, vocals, and tempo in the new “Create music” tab.

Another cool thing is Bubbles. By long pressing the app icon, it will become a floating window that’s small and hovers over everything you’re doing. That smallness makes it even more handy if you want to read a message without terminating your current activity. On the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, floating apps line up in a bubble bar at the bottom of the screen for speedier access to them.



Other changes



Google’s real-time call translation service, Voice Translate, now supports English and Hindi on the Pixel 10a (preview mode), and this is a big deal for users in India. Google’s Quick Share feature on the Pixel 8a and 9a also receives a new update, connecting seamlessly with Apple’s AirDrop, which means you can share files across devices.

From the phone side, you are also now able to record a personalized voice message for missed or declined calls, and Manual Call Screen in India is also available so that Google Assistant will ask unknown callers to identify themselves before picking up the phone.

You can also check for system updates in Settings > System > System Update. New features will be rolled out over the next few weeks and there is definitely an update if your pixel is compatible.

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