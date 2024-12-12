Google Unveils Android XR: A New OS For Headsets And Smart Glasses

At the core of Android XR is Google’s Gemini AI, which will play a central role in enhancing user experiences.

Google has announced Android XR, a new operating system designed specifically for extended reality (XR) devices, such as headsets and smart glasses, ad per a report by The Verge.

Google is collaborating with Samsung and other hardware manufacturers to develop compatible devices.

Developers now have access to Android XR, and Google aims to launch XR-enabled devices as early as 2025. The platform promises to support apps from the Google Play Store, including new immersive versions of popular apps like Maps, Photos, and YouTube.

The OS will also feature a multitasking-enabled version of Chrome, along with compatibility for existing phone and tablet apps.

At the core of Android XR is Google’s Gemini AI, which will play a central role in enhancing user experiences. According to Sameer Samat, head of the Android ecosystem, integrating a digital assistant into XR devices could be transformative.

“We believe a digital assistant integrated with your XR experience is the killer app for the form factor, like what email or texting was for the smartphone,” Samat said.

The Vision for Android XR

Google envisions XR devices offering a broad spectrum of experiences, from fully immersive virtual reality to augmented reality overlays and real-world interactions. The company is focusing on headsets that can seamlessly transition between virtual and real environments, alongside audio-focused products like the **Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses**.

Android XR’s flexibility is designed to accommodate standalone devices as well as accessories that complement smartphones. A major highlight is Moohan, a device Google is co-developing with Samsung, which is expected to launch in 2025.

A Decade-Long Journey

Google’s foray into XR is not new; earlier efforts included Google Glass, Cardboard, and Daydream, all of which fell short of mainstream success. However, with advances in AI and a more mature wearable tech ecosystem, Google believes the timing is right for XR to take off.

While the technology is still in its early stages, Android XR represents a culmination of Google’s investments in AI and wearable technologies.

