Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Google Unveils Android XR: A New OS For Headsets And Smart Glasses

At the core of Android XR is Google’s Gemini AI, which will play a central role in enhancing user experiences.

Google Unveils Android XR: A New OS For Headsets And Smart Glasses

Google has announced Android XR, a new operating system designed specifically for extended reality (XR) devices, such as headsets and smart glasses, ad per a report by The Verge.

Google is collaborating with Samsung and other hardware manufacturers to develop compatible devices.

Developers now have access to Android XR, and Google aims to launch XR-enabled devices as early as 2025. The platform promises to support apps from the Google Play Store, including new immersive versions of popular apps like Maps, Photos, and YouTube.

The OS will also feature a multitasking-enabled version of Chrome, along with compatibility for existing phone and tablet apps.

At the core of Android XR is Google’s Gemini AI, which will play a central role in enhancing user experiences. According to Sameer Samat, head of the Android ecosystem, integrating a digital assistant into XR devices could be transformative.

“We believe a digital assistant integrated with your XR experience is the killer app for the form factor, like what email or texting was for the smartphone,” Samat said.

The Vision for Android XR

Google envisions XR devices offering a broad spectrum of experiences, from fully immersive virtual reality to augmented reality overlays and real-world interactions. The company is focusing on headsets that can seamlessly transition between virtual and real environments, alongside audio-focused products like the **Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses**.

Android XR’s flexibility is designed to accommodate standalone devices as well as accessories that complement smartphones. A major highlight is Moohan, a device Google is co-developing with Samsung, which is expected to launch in 2025.

A Decade-Long Journey

Google’s foray into XR is not new; earlier efforts included Google Glass, Cardboard, and Daydream, all of which fell short of mainstream success. However, with advances in AI and a more mature wearable tech ecosystem, Google believes the timing is right for XR to take off.

While the technology is still in its early stages, Android XR represents a culmination of Google’s investments in AI and wearable technologies.

ALSO READ: Microsoft 365 Experiences Widespread Outage, Affecting Outlook, OneDrive, and Teams

Filed under

Google google android XR

Advertisement

Also Read

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Entertainment

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox