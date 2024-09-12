Google has introduced a groundbreaking feature in its AI note-taking app, NotebookLM, that transforms your research into engaging, AI-generated podcasts.

This experimental functionality, known as Audio Overview, leverages artificial intelligence to create podcast-style discussions featuring two AI hosts, according to The Verge.

NotebookLM, which was launched last year, has been enhanced with this new feature to offer a more interactive experience for users managing their notes and research materials.

With the integration of Google’s Gemini AI model, Audio Overview allows users to input their research and receive a synthesized, audio-based summary presented by virtual hosts.

These AI hosts are programmed to “summarize your material, make connections between topics, and banter back and forth,” creating an audio version of the detailed summaries previously available only in text form, according to The Verge.

The feature aims to make engaging content out of research findings. During an internal test, the AI-generated podcast provided a lively discussion on the invention of the lightbulb. The hosts conversed about Thomas Edison and the collaborative nature of the invention, with remarks like “in the end, it’s actually a story about teamwork, making the dream work.”

Despite their attempt to emulate a human-like conversation, the AI hosts displayed some quirks, such as spelling out words like “P-L-U-S” and using informal phrases like “bling bling metal” for platinum, according to The Verge.

While the AI-generated conversations can be entertaining and educational, there are limitations to the feature.

Google notes that Audio Overview is intended to reflect your notes rather than provide a comprehensive or objective view of a topic.

Additionally, the process of generating a podcast can be time-consuming, and the feature is currently available only in English, according to The Verge.

Users should be cautious about relying on it for critical information, as the AI is not always accurate.

To explore this new functionality, users can access it by opening a notebook in NotebookLM, selecting the Notebook guide in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and then choosing the “Audio Overview” option.

(With ANI Inputs)