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Home > Tech and Auto News > GTA 6 Cyber Leak Explained: How Hackers Exposed Rockstar’s Unreleased Game

GTA 6 Cyber Leak Explained: How Hackers Exposed Rockstar’s Unreleased Game

CyberLeek has allegedly released GTA 6 gameplay footage, cutscenes and a full Leonida map, claiming to protest Rockstar’s digital-only strategy while triggering copyright battles and renewed leak concerns.

GTA 6 Cyber Leak Explained. Image Credit: @ForderGames/X
GTA 6 Cyber Leak Explained. Image Credit: @ForderGames/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 13:35 IST

Rockstar Games is once again battling a wave of unauthorised leaks, with an anonymous hacker going by the name CyberLeek releasing gameplay footage, cutscenes and even a full map of GTA 6’s fictional state of Leonida. The leaks have been trickling out for weeks now, and the hacker shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Who Is Behind The Leaks?

CyberLeek first grabbed attention by sharing clips that included a boat scene with the game’s protagonist and a high-speed police chase sequence. Since then, the hacker has released the entire in-game map, along with footage suggesting they have access to a complete, playable build of the game rather than just old recordings. In one clip, the character is shown shooting bullets into a wall to spell out the word “LEEK,” seemingly to prove the leaks are real and ongoing.

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Why Is CyberLeek Doing This?

Unlike a typical data breach, this leak comes with a stated motive. CyberLeek claims to be protesting Rockstar and Take-Two’s move toward digital-only sales, pushing back against the phasing out of physical game discs. The hacker has laid out a set of demands, asking the company to preserve single-player content, stop selling what they call “fake single-player DLC,” and issue a public apology, threatening to keep leaking material until that happens.

The Fallout For Rockstar

The leaks have already had a visible impact. Take-Two Interactive reportedly lost around two billion dollars in market value in the immediate aftermath, though the figure has since recovered. Rockstar has responded by issuing copyright takedown notices, particularly on platforms like YouTube, though several clips continue to circulate on X. This is not the first time the studio has faced this kind of breach either, with a major 2022 hack by teenage hacker Arion Kurtaj also exposing early GTA 6 footage.

What Happens Next?

With GTA 6’s release already highly anticipated, these repeated leaks add fresh pressure on Rockstar to control the narrative around one of gaming’s most valuable franchises. Whether CyberLeek’s campaign forces any real change in Rockstar’s sales strategy remains to be seen, but for now, the leaks keep coming.

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GTA 6 Cyber Leak Explained: How Hackers Exposed Rockstar’s Unreleased Game

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GTA 6 Cyber Leak Explained: How Hackers Exposed Rockstar’s Unreleased Game
GTA 6 Cyber Leak Explained: How Hackers Exposed Rockstar’s Unreleased Game
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