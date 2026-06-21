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Home > Tech and Auto News > ‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys

‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys

Cybercriminals are targeting GTA 6 fans with fake beta-testing invitations and fraudulent websites that promise early access to the game.

Gamers are getting hit by a new GTA 6 scam(Image: X/ RockstarGames)
Gamers are getting hit by a new GTA 6 scam(Image: X/ RockstarGames)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 15:41 IST

Gamers worldwide who are waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI are becoming targets of a rising scamming operation that provides gamers with early access to the game. Gamers are advised to be careful of fraudsters who are trying to trick people by using their enthusiasm for the game in order to gain access to sensitive data such as banking details.

Scammers use emails as a means to fool gamers; gamers receive emails saying that they have been selected to play the pre-released version of GTA 6 which will be officially released on November 19. In these emails, gamers are told that they are going to test the game for any bugs or glitches before releasing it for everyone to use.

What has NordVPN said about the GTA 6 scam?

As per The Guardian, Cybersecurity company NordVPN says scammers are capitalising on gamers’ curiosity and eagerness to experience the next instalment of the GTA franchise ahead of everyone else. The fraudulent emails and websites are often designed to closely resemble official communications, making it difficult for users to spot the deception.

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“You’re a gamer, you’re waiting for the game, and you get an email that looks really official and polished; with the help of AI, scammers can actually mimic official websites really, really well,” Gerald Kasulis, Vice-President of Global Affairs at NordVPN, said. “Then without really checking … they just click on those things, believing they are official beta testing [invitations].”

The scam extends beyond emails. Fake websites have surfaced online claiming to offer early access to GTA 6 and presenting users with convincing messages such as, “We need you to help us build Vice City,” a reference to the fictional city featured in the game. Players are told they are part of a select group invited to test the game before launch.

How the GTA 6 scam works

Reports say that some of these fraudulent websites provide what they describe as a “beta key” for Xbox and PlayStation 5 users. Others encourage gamers to download software supposedly linked to GTA 6, including fake applications carrying names such as “GTA Mobile 6.”

To gain access to the alleged beta version, users are often asked to provide personal details including their name, address, date of birth, or login credentials for Rockstar Games’ online services. According to NordVPN, this information can then be sold by cybercriminals or used for identity theft and account takeovers.

Malware and data theft risks behind the fake GTA 6 offers

According to The Guardian, there was at least one incidence whereby the file that had been downloaded was found to contain malware capable of enabling the perpetrators to gain remote access to the victims’ computers. This kind of malicious software can be exploited to steal information from their computers such as bank account information.

While Rockstar Games has made no indication that they are planning to launch the game in either of the PC or Android platforms, some of the scams are targeting these platform users. It is recommended for gamers to confirm any GTA 6 promotions through the official Rockstar Games platform.

Also Read: Two Iconic Call of Duty Hits Black Ops, Black Ops 2 Are Coming To PS5 And PS4: Check What’s Changing   

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‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys
Tags: GTA 6GTA 6 newsGTA 6 scam

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‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys

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‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys
‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys
‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys
‘Help Us Build Vice City’: How GTA 6 Scammers Are Targeting Fans Worldwide With Fake Beta Keys

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