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Home > Tech and Auto News > GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Rockstar Drops Official Artwork Ahead Of Blockbuster Launch

GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Rockstar Drops Official Artwork Ahead Of Blockbuster Launch

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 pre-orders will officially begin on June 25 through digital stores and select retail partners.

GTA 6 cover artwork revealed (Image: X/ RockstarGames)
GTA 6 cover artwork revealed (Image: X/ RockstarGames)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 19:55 IST

GTA 6: The gaming industry’s top company Rockstar Games has made an official announcement regarding pre-ordering for GTA 6 starting from June 25, taking us closer to the release of one of the most anticipated video games ever. The above statement has been made by Rockstar on its official X account on June 18, wherein Rockstar also disclosed the cover art of the game in the form of a video. As per the details disclosed by Rockstar, the pre-ordering of GTA 6 could be made through both online and retail sources.

Alongside the announcement, Rockstar Games said the official cover artwork is now available for download through the GTA 6 website. The company also released a 21-second video showcasing the artwork reveal. The newly unveiled design prominently features the Roman numeral “VI” at its centre, continuing the visual style already established in previous promotional material for the game.

GTA 6: Fans react as announcement sparks massive online buzz

This announcement quickly became very popular on various social media platforms. In just a few hours of this video being posted, millions of people visited the page and posted thousands of reactions on it, sharing and liking the post on X. Many people saw this event as the landmark moment after years of speculations, trailers and announcements regarding the game GTA 6.

It clearly shows how much anticipation there is about the release of this game. The start of pre-ordering for many gamers became another important step in reaching the release date of the highly anticipated GTA 6.

GTA 6: Cover artwork keeps the game’s familiar visual identity

The official artwork shared by Rockstar follows the branding that fans have already come to associate with GTA 6. At the heart of the design is the large Roman numeral “VI”, while the overall presentation uses a neon-inspired colour palette that has become closely linked to the game’s promotional campaign.

Rockstar has encouraged users to visit its official website to download the cover art in multiple formats. The artwork reveal video released alongside the announcement offers a brief look at the design and further reinforces the visual identity that has defined GTA 6 marketing so far.

GTA 6: Key details still under wraps ahead of pre-order launch

Even though Rockstar has finally confirmed the start time for pre-ordering, there are still some important things that need to be discussed. The game’s price, edition specific to particular consoles, and possible bonuses for pre-ordering have yet to be released.

GTA 6 is widely expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches of the decade. The game follows the remarkable success of Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold millions of copies worldwide since release and continues to maintain an active player base years later. Rockstar said more information regarding GTA 6 pre-orders, editions and availability is expected in the coming days as launch preparations continue to gather pace.

Also Read: Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery   

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GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Rockstar Drops Official Artwork Ahead Of Blockbuster Launch
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GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Rockstar Drops Official Artwork Ahead Of Blockbuster Launch
GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Rockstar Drops Official Artwork Ahead Of Blockbuster Launch
GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Rockstar Drops Official Artwork Ahead Of Blockbuster Launch
GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Rockstar Drops Official Artwork Ahead Of Blockbuster Launch

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