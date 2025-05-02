GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price Revealed

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6’s release in fall 2025 with Lucia as its first female lead. Vice City returns, and a second trailer may drop by mid-May 2025.

The gaming world is buzzing as Rockstar Games officially gears up for the long-awaited launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). More than ten years after GTA V shook the industry, the sixth instalment is scheduled to arrive in fall 2025, the company confirmed through its parent firm, Take-Two Interactive. While the exact date is yet to be finalized, strong rumours suggest a potential release on September 17, 2025, to mark the anniversary of GTA V.

Initially, the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version expected in 2026. Rockstar has not revealed pre-order details yet, but they are expected sometime in early 2025. Fans should also look out for special and collector’s editions, which may include bonus content and digital perks.

Lucia Leads as First Female Protagonist in GTA History

GTA 6 introduces a groundbreaking twist with its dual-protagonist system, including Lucia, the franchise’s first-ever female lead, and her male counterpart. The storyline is said to echo a modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde”, with a fresh narrative taking shape in the iconic Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami. Players will also explore a wider state named Leonida, offering diverse environments beyond the neon-lit streets.

New Gameplay Features and NPC Enhancements

Rockstar is also said to be implementing advanced AI mechanics for non-playable characters (NPCs), better stealth options, and a more realistic police response. Meanwhile, characters from GTA V – Michael, Trevor, and Franklin – will not appear in the new game, in keeping with the series’ tradition of introducing new casts and settings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vice City Returns With an Expanded Map

The legendary Vice City is making a comeback in GTA 6, enhanced with more details and areas to explore. In addition to the urban sprawl, the map will extend across Leonida, a fictional state that brings new towns, landscapes, and regions for players to discover. This will mark one of the biggest maps in the franchise’s history.

Expected Price and Pre-Order Details

In India, the standard edition of GTA 6 is expected to retail around Rs. 5,999, while special editions may go up to Rs. 7,299. For international gamers, particularly in the US, the game might launch at approximately $100 (about Rs. 9,000). Prices will be confirmed closer to the release date.

System Requirements (Unofficial)

Though Rockstar hasn’t shared the official specs yet, leaks suggest that players will need high-performance hardware. The estimated requirements include:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

RAM: Minimum 8GB

Storage: Approx. 150GB free space

Trailer 2 Anticipated in May 2025

Fans worldwide are holding their breath for the second trailer of GTA 6. While Rockstar has not confirmed a date, industry insiders predict a mid-May 2025 release, possibly aligned with Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on May 15, 2025. The trailer is expected to offer deeper insights into gameplay, storylines, and new characters.

GTA 6: A Defining Moment in Gaming

As excitement builds, GTA 6 promises to be a landmark release that will reshape open-world gaming once again. With a fresh map, bold characters, and cutting-edge mechanics, Rockstar’s next title is not just a sequel — it’s a reimagining of the GTA universe for a new generation.

ALSO READ: Meta Unveils New AI App With Social Features, Voice Mode, And Smart Glasses To Rival ChatGPT