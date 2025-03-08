GTA 6 Set For Fall 2025 Release: New Features, Pricing, And More Revealed

Rockstar Games has officially declared the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), stating that the game will be released in fall 2025. The news came through an earnings call by parent company Take-Two Interactive, shedding light on fans waiting anxiously for the next installment in the legendary GTA series.

The confirmation has fueled widespread enthusiasm and raised eyebrows over the game’s features and pricing.

Release Date and Platforms

GTA 6 will be available in September 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC gamers, however, will have to wait a little longer, with the game planned for release on PC in 2026.

This delayed release is probably due to Rockstar’s intention to optimize the PC version for better performance.

Gameplay Features and Innovations

Early leaks and rumors indicate GTA 6 will feature large gameplay and realism improvements. The game will have two playable protagonists: Jason and Lucia, a pair who draw inspiration from notorious Bonnie and Clyde. For the first time in the series, a female protagonist will be included in the core narrative. Taking place in the fictional state of Leonida, the game will return to the legendary Vice City, providing a huge open world with missions, side activities, and exploration opportunities.

Gameplay-wise, GTA 6 will include more interactive and dynamic NPCs who go shopping and exercise, and so on, to further improve the immersion factor. The game will also likely include better AI, more realistic physics, and better graphics, along with the possibility of the Wanted system being overhauled with more intelligent police tactics.

Pricing and Special Editions

GTA 6 will be priced higher than its predecessors. The standard version is said to cost around Rs 5,999, while special versions can go up to Rs 7,299. Prices in international markets may go up to $100 (around Rs 9,000), considering the game’s size and features.

The fans are waiting for the second trailer, which promises to show more gameplay information. Moreover, a Malaysian retailer is already taking pre-orders for the game, reflecting Rockstar Games’ confidence in fulfilling the planned release timeline.

