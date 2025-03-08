Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • GTA 6 Set For Fall 2025 Release: New Features, Pricing, And More Revealed

GTA 6 Set For Fall 2025 Release: New Features, Pricing, And More Revealed

Rockstar Games has officially declared the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), stating that the game will be released in fall 2025.  The news came through an earnings call by parent company Take-Two Interactive, shedding light on fans waiting anxiously for the next installment in the legendary GTA series.

GTA 6 Set For Fall 2025 Release: New Features, Pricing, And More Revealed

GTA


Rockstar Games has officially declared the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), stating that the game will be released in fall 2025.  The news came through an earnings call by parent company Take-Two Interactive, shedding light on fans waiting anxiously for the next installment in the legendary GTA series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The confirmation has fueled widespread enthusiasm and raised eyebrows over the game’s features and pricing.

Release Date and Platforms

GTA 6 will be available in September 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC gamers, however, will have to wait a little longer, with the game planned for release on PC in 2026.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This delayed release is probably due to Rockstar’s intention to optimize the PC version for better performance.

Gameplay Features and Innovations

Early leaks and rumors indicate GTA 6 will feature large gameplay and realism improvements. The game will have two playable protagonists: Jason and Lucia, a pair who draw inspiration from notorious Bonnie and Clyde. For the first time in the series, a female protagonist will be included in the core narrative. Taking place in the fictional state of Leonida, the game will return to the legendary Vice City, providing a huge open world with missions, side activities, and exploration opportunities.

Gameplay-wise, GTA 6 will include more interactive and dynamic NPCs who go shopping and exercise, and so on, to further improve the immersion factor. The game will also likely include better AI, more realistic physics, and better graphics, along with the possibility of the Wanted system being overhauled with more intelligent police tactics.

Pricing and Special Editions

GTA 6 will be priced higher than its predecessors. The standard version is said to cost around Rs 5,999, while special versions can go up to Rs 7,299. Prices in international markets may go up to $100 (around Rs 9,000), considering the game’s size and features.

The fans are waiting for the second trailer, which promises to show more gameplay information. Moreover, a Malaysian retailer is already taking pre-orders for the game, reflecting Rockstar Games’ confidence in fulfilling the planned release timeline.

ALSO READ: International Women’s Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates Women In ‘STEM’ With Captivating Illustration

Filed under

Gaming Grand Theft Auto VI

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Heinous Sexual Crimes

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Heinous Sexual Crimes

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Sourav Ganguly Backs Team India For Glory

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Sourav Ganguly Backs Team India For Glory

London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?

Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?

SBI PO Prelims 2025: March 8 Exam Analysis, Good Attempts & Expected Cut-Off

SBI PO Prelims 2025: March 8 Exam Analysis, Good Attempts & Expected Cut-Off

Entertainment

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women