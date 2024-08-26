Here Are Top 5 Apps To Use If Telegram Gets Banned In India- See Full List!

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is conducting the inquiry, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This investigation could potentially lead to a ban on the app.

Following the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France, the instant messaging app is now under investigation in India for its alleged use in illegal activities such as extortion and gambling.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is conducting the inquiry, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This investigation could potentially lead to a ban on the app.

If Telegram does end up being banned, here are five secure messaging alternatives to consider:

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), is one of the most widely used messaging apps worldwide, with over 2 billion users. It offers end-to-end encryption for all messages and calls, ensuring secure communication. WhatsApp also includes features like group chats, voice messaging, and the capability to send large files. However, some users may have concerns about its connection to Meta, given the company’s past issues with data privacy.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is more than just a messaging app; it is a full-featured collaboration platform that integrates seamlessly with the Microsoft 365 suite. Teams offer end-to-end encryption, providing a secure environment for businesses and educational institutions. Users can conduct video conferences, share files, and collaborate in real-time within a secure platform.

Signal

Signal is widely recognized as one of the most secure messaging apps available. Created by Moxie Marlinspike and Brian Acton in 2014, Signal provides end-to-end encryption for all messages and calls by default. The app is open-source, meaning its code is available for public review, which enhances trust. Additional features include disappearing messages and the ability to make encrypted voice and video calls, making Signal a top choice for privacy-conscious users.

MUST READ: Apple iPhone 16 Launch Event: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch And All You Need To Know About The Highly-Awaited Model

Brosix

Brosix is a comprehensive team communication platform designed with a strong focus on security, making it ideal for businesses needing a secure internal messaging solution. It offers end-to-end encryption and features like chat room controls, chat history archives, and customizable data security levels. Brosix also includes tools such as a virtual whiteboard and screen-sharing, making it a powerful collaboration tool.

Mattermost

Mattermost is a popular alternative to Telegram and Microsoft Teams, especially in IT and corporate environments. It offers secure messaging with end-to-end encryption and is designed for team collaboration. Mattermost supports cross-platform usage, allowing access from various devices, and includes features like file sharing, message search, and the creation of private chat rooms.

ALSO READ: Canada To Impose 100% Tariff On Chinese-Made Electric Vehicles: Trudeau