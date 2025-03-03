Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • Hero Xpulse 210 Bookings To Commence From March 20th

Hero Xpulse 210 Bookings To Commence From March 20th

The premium variant of the Xpulse 210 stands out with several advanced features, including a 4.2-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a taller windscreen, handguards, and a rear luggage rack.

Hero Xpulse 210 Bookings To Commence From March 20th


Hero MotoCorp has updated the booking start date for its newly launched Xpulse 210 motorcycle, originally set for February 2025. The company has confirmed that bookings for the Xpulse 210, along with the Xtreme 250R, will now open on March 20, 2025, with customer deliveries also expected to begin in March.

The Xpulse 210 is an expanded model in Hero’s Xpulse family of adventure motorcycles, offering a larger, more feature-packed version compared to the existing model. The new motorcycle is powered by a 210cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing a peak output of 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. This is a significant upgrade over the current Xpulse 200, which has a 199.6cc BS6 engine generating 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of torque.

The Xpulse 210 will be available in two variants: a base model priced at Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 24,000 higher than the Xpulse 200 4V, and a premium variant priced at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xpulse 210: Key Features

The premium variant of the Xpulse 210 stands out with several advanced features, including a 4.2-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a taller windscreen, handguards, and a rear luggage rack. Additionally, the premium variant is equipped with a switchable dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), while the base model comes with a single-channel ABS system.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Is Fat': Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Hero Xpulse 210 Bookings

