Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • HMD Launches The Retro ‘Barbie Flip Phone’ In India: Here’s All You Need To Know

HMD Launches The Retro ‘Barbie Flip Phone’ In India: Here’s All You Need To Know

The Barbie Phone stands out with its signature hot pink color and a classic clamshell design that pays homage to early 2000s flip phones.

HMD Launches The Retro ‘Barbie Flip Phone’ In India: Here’s All You Need To Know


HMD has officially launched the much-anticipated Barbie Flip Phone in India, bringing a nostalgic yet trendy device to the market. The feature phone, which was first introduced globally earlier this month, is a result of an exciting collaboration with Mattel. While it embraces the classic flip-phone design, the Barbie Phone is more than just a novelty—it’s a fully functional feature phone with a unique blend of retro aesthetics and modern features.

HMD Barbie Phone: Features and Specifications

The Barbie Phone stands out with its signature hot pink color and a classic clamshell design that pays homage to early 2000s flip phones. It sports a 2.8-inch QVGA internal display and a 1.77-inch cover screen, which can also serve as a compact mirror—perfect for quick touch-ups on the go.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Under the hood, the device is powered by the UNISOC T107 chipset, coupled with 64MB RAM and 128MB internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs on the S30+ operating system, ensuring a smooth feature phone experience.

For those who still cherish the charm of simple phone photography, the Barbie Phone features a VGA camera with an LED flash. Additionally, it includes a 1,450mAh removable battery, promising up to 9 hours of talk time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Connectivity and Additional Features

Despite being a feature phone, the HMD Barbie Flip Phone does not skimp on essential connectivity options. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio (both wired and wireless), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is compatible with GSM, GPRS 900/1800, WCDMA, and LTE Cat1 networks, making it a functional device for daily use.

A True Barbie Experience

Beyond hardware, HMD has infused the Barbie Flip Phone with a bespoke Barbie-themed user experience. The interface includes exclusive Barbie wallpapers, Barbie app icons, and digital wellness features like ‘Digital Balance Tips’ and ‘Barbie Meditation’. Users can also set custom Barbie ringtones, including ‘Floating’, ‘Coastal’, ‘DreamHouse’, ‘Azure Barbie’, and ‘Surf Chimes’.

The phone also includes hidden Easter eggs for die-hard Barbie fans. Typing *#227243# unlocks special Barbie wallpapers, while *#ken# or *#536# triggers a greeting from Ken. There’s even a Malibu beach sound effect accessible via *#malibu#.

Adding to its charm, the phone comes with two interchangeable back covers inspired by iconic Barbie designs—the vibrant swirls of the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie and a vintage ‘shooting heart’ pattern. The package also includes a beaded lanyard and attachable charms, reinforcing the retro aesthetic.

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone is officially priced at Rs 7,999 in India and is available exclusively on HMD’s online store. This launch follows HMD’s rebranding as Human Mobile Devices, marking a shift away from its Nokia-branded phones.

ALSO READ: What Is Iphone 17 Ultra And Will It Replace 17 Pro Max Series? Apple To Make Major Changes

 

Filed under

Barbie Flip Phone HMD tech

newsx

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling
Shah Rukh Khan

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft...
At least four people have

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested
newsx

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’
Elon Musk

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated...
newsx

Finnish PM Orpo Seeks To Help Ukraine Become EU Member ‘As Soon As Possible, Latest...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft...

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated Censorship Via IT Act, Sahyog Portal

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated...

Entertainment

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts Meme Fest

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The One-Shot Crime Drama

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever