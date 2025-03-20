The Barbie Phone stands out with its signature hot pink color and a classic clamshell design that pays homage to early 2000s flip phones.

HMD has officially launched the much-anticipated Barbie Flip Phone in India, bringing a nostalgic yet trendy device to the market. The feature phone, which was first introduced globally earlier this month, is a result of an exciting collaboration with Mattel. While it embraces the classic flip-phone design, the Barbie Phone is more than just a novelty—it’s a fully functional feature phone with a unique blend of retro aesthetics and modern features.

HMD Barbie Phone: Features and Specifications

The Barbie Phone stands out with its signature hot pink color and a classic clamshell design that pays homage to early 2000s flip phones. It sports a 2.8-inch QVGA internal display and a 1.77-inch cover screen, which can also serve as a compact mirror—perfect for quick touch-ups on the go.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the UNISOC T107 chipset, coupled with 64MB RAM and 128MB internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs on the S30+ operating system, ensuring a smooth feature phone experience.

For those who still cherish the charm of simple phone photography, the Barbie Phone features a VGA camera with an LED flash. Additionally, it includes a 1,450mAh removable battery, promising up to 9 hours of talk time.

Connectivity and Additional Features

Despite being a feature phone, the HMD Barbie Flip Phone does not skimp on essential connectivity options. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio (both wired and wireless), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is compatible with GSM, GPRS 900/1800, WCDMA, and LTE Cat1 networks, making it a functional device for daily use.

A True Barbie Experience

Beyond hardware, HMD has infused the Barbie Flip Phone with a bespoke Barbie-themed user experience. The interface includes exclusive Barbie wallpapers, Barbie app icons, and digital wellness features like ‘Digital Balance Tips’ and ‘Barbie Meditation’. Users can also set custom Barbie ringtones, including ‘Floating’, ‘Coastal’, ‘DreamHouse’, ‘Azure Barbie’, and ‘Surf Chimes’.

The phone also includes hidden Easter eggs for die-hard Barbie fans. Typing *#227243# unlocks special Barbie wallpapers, while *#ken# or *#536# triggers a greeting from Ken. There’s even a Malibu beach sound effect accessible via *#malibu#.

Adding to its charm, the phone comes with two interchangeable back covers inspired by iconic Barbie designs—the vibrant swirls of the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie and a vintage ‘shooting heart’ pattern. The package also includes a beaded lanyard and attachable charms, reinforcing the retro aesthetic.

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone is officially priced at Rs 7,999 in India and is available exclusively on HMD’s online store. This launch follows HMD’s rebranding as Human Mobile Devices, marking a shift away from its Nokia-branded phones.

