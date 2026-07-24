Honda Rebel 300, Rebel 500 Unveiled For India: Check Out E-Clutch, TFT Display And Key Features

Honda Rebel 300 is headed to India with local manufacturing, marking a major shift in Honda’s cruiser strategy. The company has also taken the wraps off the Rebel 500 before their launch, with both motorcycles set to roll out from local production lines instead of arriving as imports. That decision is expected to help Honda keep prices more competitive than the imported Rebel 500 that was previously sold in the country. While both motorcycles stay true to Honda’s global Rebel family, the India-bound versions also get a market-specific upgrade in the form of a new TFT instrument console.

India-specific upgrades put Honda Rebel 300 in the spotlight

Unlike the international models that use an LCD instrument cluster, the India-built Honda Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 will feature a new circular TFT display. Honda says this unit has been developed specifically for the locally manufactured motorcycles. The new screen adds a more premium feel without changing the motorcycles’ core character.

Beyond this, Honda has deliberately kept both cruisers simple. There are no riding modes or traction control on offer. Instead, the company has stayed with the traditional cruiser approach while making dual-channel ABS standard on both motorcycles.

Honda Rebel 300 focuses on easy riding with accessible ergonomics

One of the biggest talking points of the Honda Rebel 300 is its approachable riding position. Both motorcycles come with a low 690 mm seat height, making them easier to manage for a wide range of riders. An upright handlebar, forward-set footpegs and a low-slung riding position are aimed at delivering the relaxed feel that cruiser buyers generally expect.

The design also remains faithful to the Rebel nameplate. The Honda Rebel 300 carries the same bobber-inspired styling as its bigger sibling, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a two-piece seat and a short exhaust, preserving the global Rebel identity.

Honda Rebel 300 engine and hardware target everyday usability

Powering the Honda Rebel 300 is a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops around 30 hp and 27.5 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and will be available in both standard and E-Clutch versions. Honda’s E-Clutch system allows riders to change gears without using the clutch lever.

The motorcycle weighs 172 kg and is equipped with a conventional telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. It rides on a 130/90-16 front tyre and a 150/80-16 rear tyre.

Honda Rebel 300 shares the stage with a more powerful Rebel 500

Joining the Honda Rebel 300 is the Rebel 500, which follows the same styling and riding philosophy but offers more performance. It is powered by a 471cc parallel-twin engine producing 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Like the smaller motorcycle, it gets a six-speed gearbox and will be sold in both standard and E-Clutch variants.

The Rebel 500 tips the scales at 191 kg but retains the same low seat height and low-slung stance that define the range. With local manufacturing, familiar cruiser styling, India-specific equipment and two engine options, Honda is preparing to offer buyers a pair of motorcycles that stay close to the brand’s global Rebel identity while being better suited to the Indian market.

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