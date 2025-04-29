Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Honda’s New 7-Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XUV700 By 2027: Price, EMI, Features & Safety Details Inside

Honda’s New 7-Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XUV700 By 2027: Price, EMI, Features & Safety Details Inside

In a major move to expand its SUV lineup in India, Japanese carmaker Honda is preparing to introduce five new products in the country before the end of the decade. Among the upcoming vehicles is an all-new 7-seater SUV, expected to launch by 2027, which will rival popular models like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, […]

Honda’s New 7-Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XUV700 By 2027: Price, EMI, Features & Safety Details Inside


In a major move to expand its SUV lineup in India, Japanese carmaker Honda is preparing to introduce five new products in the country before the end of the decade. Among the upcoming vehicles is an all-new 7-seater SUV, expected to launch by 2027, which will rival popular models like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and others in the three-row SUV segment.

New PF2 Platform Under Development

Honda’s upcoming 7-seater will be built on a brand-new architecture, internally codenamed PF2. This new platform is currently under development and is designed to be highly flexible. It will support multiple vehicle types, including SUVs and sedans, and accommodate a wide range of powertrains—petrol, strong hybrid, and electric.

Mahindra XUV700 : Price, Mileage, Images, Specs & Reviews - carandbike.com

Standalone Model, Not Linked to Elevate

Unlike the Elevate SUV, which currently serves the mid-size segment, the new 7-seater SUV will be a completely new product. It will be slotted between the Elevate and the premium CR-V in Honda’s global lineup. This places it in direct competition with a growing list of 7-seater offerings from Renault, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, and Maruti Suzuki/Toyota, all of whom are working on similar SUVs for the Indian market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Engine & Transmission Options

The SUV will be available in petrol and hybrid versions initially. It will feature Honda’s reliable 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, already seen in the Elevate and City, generating 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic.

A strong hybrid variant will also be offered, powered by the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle engine paired with two electric motors. One acts as a generator, while the other handles propulsion. This hybrid system delivers a combined output of 126bhp and 253Nm. With this setup, the SUV could deliver a fuel efficiency of over 25 kmpl, close to the City Hybrid’s ARAI-rated 26.5 kmpl.

Future EV Version on the Cards

Honda is also expected to develop an electric variant of the new 7-seater SUV in the coming years. While no launch timeline has been announced, it will likely compete with upcoming EVs like the Tata Safari EV and the Mahindra XUV.e7, which are poised to redefine the electric SUV market in India.

Mahindra XUV700: “The Ultimate SUV Redefining Power, Luxury, and Safety” - Autosports India

Comparison with XUV700: A Middle-Class Favorite

Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 is a leading choice in the 7-seater SUV market, thanks to its stylish design, advanced safety features, and spacious interiors. Starting at an ex-showroom price of ₹14.49 lakh, it offers variants up to ₹25.14 lakh. The MX 7-seater petrol variant has an approximate on-road price of ₹17 lakh, making it attractive for middle-class buyers.

Finance Options:

  • ₹1.69 lakh down payment

  • ₹15.23 lakh loan, with EMIs ranging from ₹38,000 (4 years) to ₹24,500 (7 years)

  • Custom EMI plans help make the SUV more affordable to salaried buyers

The XUV700’s success is partly due to its strong financing options and 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, offering both performance and peace of mind to families.

With its upcoming 7-seater SUV, Honda is set to raise the bar in the Indian SUV market. Combining multiple powertrain options, an all-new platform, and a focus on fuel efficiency, this new model could be a game-changer by 2027. As buyers await more details, especially the official launch announcement, the competition in the 7-seater segment is clearly heating up.

Filed under

Honda 7-seater SUV India launch Honda electric SUV Honda new SUV 2027

A man was brutally lynche

Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match; 15...
newsx

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements
newsx

Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction
In a major step towards d

Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin
newsx

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash
Mark Carney led the Liber

Did Trump Help Carney Win? How US President’s Remarks On Canada May Have Helped Liberals’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match; 15 Arrested

Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match; 15...

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements

Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction

Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction

Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Entertainment

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After