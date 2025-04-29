Honda’s New 7-Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XUV700 By 2027: Price, EMI, Features & Safety Details Inside

In a major move to expand its SUV lineup in India, Japanese carmaker Honda is preparing to introduce five new products in the country before the end of the decade. Among the upcoming vehicles is an all-new 7-seater SUV, expected to launch by 2027, which will rival popular models like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, […]

In a major move to expand its SUV lineup in India, Japanese carmaker Honda is preparing to introduce five new products in the country before the end of the decade. Among the upcoming vehicles is an all-new 7-seater SUV, expected to launch by 2027, which will rival popular models like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and others in the three-row SUV segment.

New PF2 Platform Under Development

Honda’s upcoming 7-seater will be built on a brand-new architecture, internally codenamed PF2. This new platform is currently under development and is designed to be highly flexible. It will support multiple vehicle types, including SUVs and sedans, and accommodate a wide range of powertrains—petrol, strong hybrid, and electric.

Standalone Model, Not Linked to Elevate

Unlike the Elevate SUV, which currently serves the mid-size segment, the new 7-seater SUV will be a completely new product. It will be slotted between the Elevate and the premium CR-V in Honda’s global lineup. This places it in direct competition with a growing list of 7-seater offerings from Renault, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, and Maruti Suzuki/Toyota, all of whom are working on similar SUVs for the Indian market.

Engine & Transmission Options

The SUV will be available in petrol and hybrid versions initially. It will feature Honda’s reliable 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, already seen in the Elevate and City, generating 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic.

A strong hybrid variant will also be offered, powered by the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle engine paired with two electric motors. One acts as a generator, while the other handles propulsion. This hybrid system delivers a combined output of 126bhp and 253Nm. With this setup, the SUV could deliver a fuel efficiency of over 25 kmpl, close to the City Hybrid’s ARAI-rated 26.5 kmpl.

Future EV Version on the Cards

Honda is also expected to develop an electric variant of the new 7-seater SUV in the coming years. While no launch timeline has been announced, it will likely compete with upcoming EVs like the Tata Safari EV and the Mahindra XUV.e7, which are poised to redefine the electric SUV market in India.

Comparison with XUV700: A Middle-Class Favorite

Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 is a leading choice in the 7-seater SUV market, thanks to its stylish design, advanced safety features, and spacious interiors. Starting at an ex-showroom price of ₹14.49 lakh, it offers variants up to ₹25.14 lakh. The MX 7-seater petrol variant has an approximate on-road price of ₹17 lakh, making it attractive for middle-class buyers.

Finance Options:

₹1.69 lakh down payment

₹15.23 lakh loan, with EMIs ranging from ₹38,000 (4 years) to ₹24,500 (7 years)

Custom EMI plans help make the SUV more affordable to salaried buyers

The XUV700’s success is partly due to its strong financing options and 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, offering both performance and peace of mind to families.

With its upcoming 7-seater SUV, Honda is set to raise the bar in the Indian SUV market. Combining multiple powertrain options, an all-new platform, and a focus on fuel efficiency, this new model could be a game-changer by 2027. As buyers await more details, especially the official launch announcement, the competition in the 7-seater segment is clearly heating up.