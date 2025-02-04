Hot Tub: iPhone Gets First Native Porn App—What You Need To Know And Who Can Actually Use It?

AltStore has approved ‘Hot Tub,’ the first native adult content app for iPhones and iPads in the European market. Apple strongly opposes the decision, citing security risks.

In a move shaking up the iOS app ecosystem, AltStore has officially listed ‘Hot Tub,’ the first native adult content app for iPhones and iPads. The app, which aggregates videos from popular adult websites like Pornhub, Xvideos, XNXX, and XHamster, has been approved for distribution in the European Union. Apple, however, strongly opposes this development, citing potential risks to user safety, particularly for minors.

Hot Tub has passed all regulatory requirements under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates Apple to permit alternative app stores on iOS devices. The app is currently free and exclusive to the European market, where it is available in a beta phase.

What is Hot Tub? How Does It Work?

Hot Tub serves as a private, ad-free, and tracker-free way to access adult content on iOS devices. Unlike browsing through traditional websites, the app provides an integrated experience with gesture controls, customizable settings, and exclusive features for subscribers, such as advanced search and content filtering.

According to TechCrunch, the app describes itself as “an elegant, native porn app, thoughtfully designed, ethically made, and free to use.” AltStore has marketed it as a superior alternative to conventional adult sites, offering users a more seamless and secure browsing experience.

How Did Hot Tub Get Approved Without Apple’s Consent?

The approval of Hot Tub was made possible due to a landmark change in EU regulations. The European Commission ruled that Apple’s monopoly over app distribution was anti-competitive, allowing third-party stores like AltStore and Epic Games Store to operate independently.

Now, these alternative app stores have the authority to list apps that would otherwise be banned under Apple’s App Store guidelines, including those featuring adult content, gambling, and even controversial materials. Apple’s notarization process still applies, ensuring basic security compliance, but the final decision on content approval rests with the alternative store operators.

AltStore has stated that Hot Tub fully complied with all notarization requirements, making it the first adult content app to be legally distributed on iPhones via an alternative store.

Apple Slams Hot Tub, Citing Safety Concerns

Apple has strongly condemned the approval of Hot Tub, emphasizing the potential dangers of allowing adult content on its devices. In a statement reported by TechCrunch, the company said:

“Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store. The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic, who may not share our concerns for user safety.”

Apple has long been committed to strict content moderation, preventing adult content, gambling apps, and other high-risk applications from being available on iOS. The tech giant warned that alternative app stores, including AltStore, which is backed by Epic Games, may compromise user security and undermine consumer trust.

The Bigger Picture: Apple’s Loss of Control Over iOS Apps

Apple’s resistance to alternative app stores has been evident ever since the EU forced the company to allow competition. AltStore, which launched in April 2024, has since gained traction by offering apps that Apple previously restricted, such as game emulators and now, adult content apps like Hot Tub.

With Apple no longer having full control over app distribution, this development raises concerns about how the company will navigate the new regulatory environment while maintaining its focus on user privacy and security.

For now, Hot Tub remains available only in Europe, and it remains to be seen whether similar apps will emerge in other regions as global regulations continue evolving.

