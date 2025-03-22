How Jio Users Can Watch IPL 2025 Live For Free On JioHotstar? Check It Out Here!

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, cricket’s biggest sporting extravaganza, is set to commence on March 22. As anticipation builds, cricket fans will need to turn to JioHotstar for exclusive live streaming of the tournament. Unlike previous seasons, matches will not be available for free streaming. However, Jio has rolled out prepaid plans that include complimentary access to JioHotstar, ensuring seamless viewing for subscribers.
Jio Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Access
For cricket enthusiasts looking for cost-effective ways to watch IPL 2025 live, Jio offers a variety of prepaid plans:
|Plan
|Price
|Data Benefits
|Voice/SMS
|JioHotstar Access
|Additional Notes
|Add-on Plan
|Rs 100
|5GB (one-time)
|Not included
|90 days
|Most affordable; requires active base plan
|Jio Cricket Data Pack
|Rs 195
|15GB (one-time)
|Not included
|90 days
|Ideal for extra data with Hotstar access
|Comprehensive Plan
|Rs 949
|2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
|84 days
|Includes JioCloud; full prepaid pack with OTT and telecom benefits
Complete IPL 2025 Schedule
Cricket fans can mark their calendars as IPL 2025 promises high-octane action across multiple venues. Here is the full schedule:
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|March 22, Sat
|KKR vs RCB
|19:30
|Kolkata
|2
|March 23, Sun
|SRH vs RR
|15:30
|Hyderabad
|3
|March 23, Sun
|CSK vs MI
|19:30
|Chennai
|4
|March 24, Mon
|DC vs LSG
|19:30
|Visakhapatnam
|5
|March 25, Tue
|GT vs PBKS
|19:30
|Ahmedabad
|6
|March 26, Wed
|RR vs KKR
|19:30
|Guwahati
|7
|March 27, Thu
|SRH vs LSG
|19:30
|Hyderabad
|8
|March 28, Fri
|CSK vs RCB
|19:30
|Chennai
|9
|March 29, Sat
|GT vs MI
|19:30
|Ahmedabad
|10
|March 30, Sun
|DC vs SRH
|15:30
|Visakhapatnam
|11
|March 30, Sun
|RR vs CSK
|19:30
|Guwahati
|12
|March 31, Mon
|MI vs KKR
|19:30
|Mumbai
|13
|April 1, Tue
|LSG vs PBKS
|19:30
|Lucknow
|14
|April 2, Wed
|RCB vs GT
|19:30
|Bengaluru
(Full match schedule continues until the final on May 25 in Kolkata.)
What to Expect from IPL 2025?
With stars like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma back in action, the tournament promises thrilling encounters. The group-stage matches will lead to Qualifier 1 on May 20, followed by the Eliminator on May 21, Qualifier 2 on May 23, and the grand final on May 25.
How to Watch IPL 2025 Online?
JioHotstar is the only platform providing IPL 2025 live streaming. Viewers must have a Jio plan with Hotstar access or subscribe separately. Fans can opt for the Rs 100, Rs 195, or Rs 949 plans to enjoy uninterrupted live streaming.