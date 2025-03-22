Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • How Jio Users Can Watch IPL 2025 Live For Free On JioHotstar? Check It Out Here!

How Jio Users Can Watch IPL 2025 Live For Free On JioHotstar? Check It Out Here!

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 begins on March 22, with JioHotstar as the exclusive streaming partner. Check out prepaid plans with free access and the complete match schedule.

How Jio Users Can Watch IPL 2025 Live For Free On JioHotstar? Check It Out Here!


The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, cricket’s biggest sporting extravaganza, is set to commence on March 22. As anticipation builds, cricket fans will need to turn to JioHotstar for exclusive live streaming of the tournament. Unlike previous seasons, matches will not be available for free streaming. However, Jio has rolled out prepaid plans that include complimentary access to JioHotstar, ensuring seamless viewing for subscribers.

Jio Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Access

For cricket enthusiasts looking for cost-effective ways to watch IPL 2025 live, Jio offers a variety of prepaid plans:

Plan Price Data Benefits Voice/SMS JioHotstar Access Additional Notes
Add-on Plan Rs 100 5GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Most affordable; requires active base plan
Jio Cricket Data Pack Rs 195 15GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Ideal for extra data with Hotstar access
Comprehensive Plan Rs 949 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 84 days Includes JioCloud; full prepaid pack with OTT and telecom benefits

Complete IPL 2025 Schedule

Cricket fans can mark their calendars as IPL 2025 promises high-octane action across multiple venues. Here is the full schedule:

Match Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue
1 March 22, Sat KKR vs RCB 19:30 Kolkata
2 March 23, Sun SRH vs RR 15:30 Hyderabad
3 March 23, Sun CSK vs MI 19:30 Chennai
4 March 24, Mon DC vs LSG 19:30 Visakhapatnam
5 March 25, Tue GT vs PBKS 19:30 Ahmedabad
6 March 26, Wed RR vs KKR 19:30 Guwahati
7 March 27, Thu SRH vs LSG 19:30 Hyderabad
8 March 28, Fri CSK vs RCB 19:30 Chennai
9 March 29, Sat GT vs MI 19:30 Ahmedabad
10 March 30, Sun DC vs SRH 15:30 Visakhapatnam
11 March 30, Sun RR vs CSK 19:30 Guwahati
12 March 31, Mon MI vs KKR 19:30 Mumbai
13 April 1, Tue LSG vs PBKS 19:30 Lucknow
14 April 2, Wed RCB vs GT 19:30 Bengaluru

(Full match schedule continues until the final on May 25 in Kolkata.)

What to Expect from IPL 2025?

With stars like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma back in action, the tournament promises thrilling encounters. The group-stage matches will lead to Qualifier 1 on May 20, followed by the Eliminator on May 21, Qualifier 2 on May 23, and the grand final on May 25.

How to Watch IPL 2025 Online?

JioHotstar is the only platform providing IPL 2025 live streaming. Viewers must have a Jio plan with Hotstar access or subscribe separately. Fans can opt for the Rs 100, Rs 195, or Rs 949 plans to enjoy uninterrupted live streaming.

IPL 2025 Jio plans IPL 2025 live streaming JioHotstar IPL

