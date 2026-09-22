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Home > Tech and Auto News > How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

The government’s Sanchar Saathi portal allows users to check mobile connections linked to their identity and report numbers they do not recognise.

How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 17:21 IST

Do you know how many mobile SIM cards are currently registered using your identity? You may be surprised to find that multiple mobile connections are linked to your name, including some you may no longer use or may not even recognise. The Indian government’s Sanchar Saathi portal allows citizens to check mobile connections issued in their name and report numbers that they do not recognise. Checking the details periodically can help prevent the misuse of your identity and reduce the risk of being linked to fraudulent or illegal activities.

How To Check SIMs Registered In Your Name

The process can be completed online through the Sanchar Saathi portal. Users need to visit the official website and access the “Know Mobile Connections in Your Name” facility. Enter your active mobile number and complete the required captcha or verification process. An OTP will then be sent to the mobile number for authentication. After successful verification, the portal displays mobile connections associated with the user’s identity.

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What If You Find An Unknown SIM?

If the list contains a mobile number that you do not recognise, Sanchar Saathi provides options to flag it. Users can indicate that a connection is “Not My Number” or that they no longer require a particular connection. The concerned telecom operator can then review the connection and take appropriate action according to the applicable rules.

Why You Should Check Your Mobile Connections

An unknown SIM registered in your name can create unnecessary complications if it is misused for fraudulent calls, financial scams or other unlawful activities. While registration of a number does not by itself establish that the account holder committed any wrongdoing, keeping your telecom records accurate is an important precaution. The Sanchar Saathi service is therefore useful for checking your registered connections and reporting numbers that are no longer associated with you.
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How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble
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How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

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How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

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How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble
How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble
How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble
How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble
How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

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