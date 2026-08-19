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Home > Tech and Auto News > How Samsung Phone Camera Issue Leads To Legal Complaint, Company Pays Rs. 1.27 Lakh Compensation: Here’s All About The Case

How Samsung Phone Camera Issue Leads To Legal Complaint, Company Pays Rs. 1.27 Lakh Compensation: Here’s All About The Case

A Kerala consumer commission held Samsung, Flipkart, its service centre and seller jointly liable after a Galaxy S23 Ultra developed overheating and camera issues, ordering repair or refund.

Samsung Phone Camera Issues And Overheating. Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung Phone Camera Issues And Overheating. Image Credit: Samsung

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 11:00 IST

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, bought brand new, started overheating and giving camera trouble within days, landing Samsung, Flipkart, its authorised service centre and the seller in trouble with a Kerala consumer forum.

The Order

Passed on June 30, the order came from the Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, headed by President Ravi Susha along with members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P, and went in favour of complainant Sreekanth Thekkan. He had bought the Rs 1 lakh handset through Flipkart on January 27, 2024, and it was delivered two days later. Soon after, though, the device began heating up, and the camera didn’t live up to what Samsung had claimed.

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What Went Wrong?

When Thekkan approached Samsung’s customer care for help, he was reportedly refused and asked to sort the matter out with Flipkart instead. A complaint lodged with the platform also went unanswered, pushing him to move the consumer commission by April 2024, well within the warranty window.

Companies’ Defence

During proceedings, Flipkart argued it was merely an intermediary with no direct contract with buyers, while Samsung claimed the heating was within normal limits and suggested the phone may have been a second-hand unit, adding that responsibility rested with the platform and seller.

The Verdict

The commission was unconvinced, holding all parties jointly and severally responsible for the deficiency in service. The companies were directed to fix the phone’s defects within a month free of cost, or else refund the entire Rs 1 lakh purchase price. Besides this, they were told to pay Rs 20,000 towards mental agony and Rs 7,000 as litigation costs, pushing the total amount to Rs 1.27 lakh.

The verdict reinforces that manufacturers, sellers and e-commerce platforms cannot pass the buck when products fail during the warranty period.

Also Read: Samsung Promised Security, But Users Got Battery Drain? S24, S25 Ultra Owners Raise Alarm

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How Samsung Phone Camera Issue Leads To Legal Complaint, Company Pays Rs. 1.27 Lakh Compensation: Here’s All About The Case
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How Samsung Phone Camera Issue Leads To Legal Complaint, Company Pays Rs. 1.27 Lakh Compensation: Here’s All About The Case

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How Samsung Phone Camera Issue Leads To Legal Complaint, Company Pays Rs. 1.27 Lakh Compensation: Here’s All About The Case
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How Samsung Phone Camera Issue Leads To Legal Complaint, Company Pays Rs. 1.27 Lakh Compensation: Here’s All About The Case
How Samsung Phone Camera Issue Leads To Legal Complaint, Company Pays Rs. 1.27 Lakh Compensation: Here’s All About The Case

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