LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

Huawei is launching the FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 TWS earbuds in India on June 18. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation, long battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and will be priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively

Huawei FreeBuds
Huawei FreeBuds

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 13:13 IST

Chinese tech manufacturing giant Huawei is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India. The company is bringing FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 true wireless earbuds to India on 18th June 2026. The company has already introduced these models in selected global markets and now it is all set to introduce them in the Indian market. Both devices will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart as well as through RTC India. 

The FreeBuds 7i is the premium option, priced at Rs 13,999, and available in Pink, White, and Black. The FreeBuds SE 4 is the more accessible pick at Rs 7,999, coming in White and Black. Both are designed for people who want decent noise cancellation and long battery life without paying flagship prices. 

FreeBuds 7i Features and Specifications

The FreeBuds 7i is the more serious pair of the two. It comes with an 11mm quad-magnet dynamic driver that covers a wide frequency range, and Huawei has packed in a range of audio features including Dynamic EQ, personalised audio profiles, spatial audio support, and head tracking. If you like your music to feel immersive, these check the right boxes. 

You Might Be Interested In

The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.4 and support dual-device pairing, automatic device switching, and pop-up pairing for quick setup. They work with Android, iOS, and Windows through Huawei’s AI Life and Audio Connect apps. 

Battery life is reasonable. Without ANC on, you get up to 8 hours from the earbuds and up to 35 hours with the case. With noise cancellation active, that drops to 5 hours on the buds and 20 hours with the case. A 10-minute quick charge gives you 4 hours of listening. The earbuds also carry an IP54 rating, so they can handle sweat and light splashes without trouble. 

Controls are handled through touch gestures, including swipes for volume and taps for playback. There is also a head-nodding gesture to accept or decline calls, which is a small but genuinely handy feature when your hands are busy. 

FreeBuds SE 4 Features and Specifications

The FreeBuds SE 4 is aimed at buyers who want solid performance at a lower price. It has a 10mm driver and offers up to 24dB of active noise cancellation, which is respectable for a pair at this price point. Four EQ presets let you adjust the sound to your preference. 

Battery life is where the SE 4 really stands out. Huawei claims up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 50 hours of total battery life with the charging case. With ANC switched on, you still get 7 hours per charge and 35 hours in total. Fast charging delivers 4 hours of listening from just 10 minutes on charge. 

The earbuds support SBC, AAC, and mSBC codecs over Bluetooth 5.4, and Huawei says the design was shaped using data from 10,000 ear canal samples to improve comfort. Touch controls for playback and ANC are also included. 

Both models go on sale on June 18. If you have been looking for a well-rounded pair of wireless earbuds without spending too much, Huawei’s India entry is worth keeping an eye on this week. 

Also Read: Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker To Debut Soon In India: Distraction Free Health Tracking, SpO2 Monitoring, And Long Battery Life, Check Launch Date And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price
Tags: FreeBuds 7iFreeBuds SE 4huawei

RELATED News

After Anthropic’s Mythos Move, Can Sarvam AI Become India’s Sovereign AI Platform?

Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker To Debut Soon In India

New AI Powered Siri To Work As Autonomus Digital Agent

Why Elon Musk's Lawsuit Against OpenAI Was Dismissed By US Court

BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.06.2026, Sambad Dear Shine 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 53H 25510

Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins: Check Dates, Documents and Admission Process

Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Slows On First Monday, To Touch Rs 5 Crore Mark

Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0? Operation Tiger, 7 MPs And Uddhav Thackeray ’s Big Message

Uttarakhand Shocker: Newlywed Delhi Techie Found Dead

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4: Vikram Bhatt's Horror Sequel Crosses Rs 10 Crore

Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price
Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price
Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price
Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS