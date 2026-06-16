Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese tech manufacturing giant Huawei is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India. The company is bringing FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 true wireless earbuds to India on 18th June 2026. The company has already introduced these models in selected global markets and now it is all set to introduce them in the Indian market. Both devices will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart as well as through RTC India.

The FreeBuds 7i is the premium option, priced at Rs 13,999, and available in Pink, White, and Black. The FreeBuds SE 4 is the more accessible pick at Rs 7,999, coming in White and Black. Both are designed for people who want decent noise cancellation and long battery life without paying flagship prices.

FreeBuds 7i Features and Specifications

The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.4 and support dual-device pairing, automatic device switching, and pop-up pairing for quick setup. They work with Android, iOS, and Windows through Huawei’s AI Life and Audio Connect apps.

Battery life is reasonable. Without ANC on, you get up to 8 hours from the earbuds and up to 35 hours with the case. With noise cancellation active, that drops to 5 hours on the buds and 20 hours with the case. A 10-minute quick charge gives you 4 hours of listening. The earbuds also carry an IP54 rating, so they can handle sweat and light splashes without trouble.

Controls are handled through touch gestures, including swipes for volume and taps for playback. There is also a head-nodding gesture to accept or decline calls, which is a small but genuinely handy feature when your hands are busy.

FreeBuds SE 4 Features and Specifications

The FreeBuds SE 4 is aimed at buyers who want solid performance at a lower price. It has a 10mm driver and offers up to 24dB of active noise cancellation, which is respectable for a pair at this price point. Four EQ presets let you adjust the sound to your preference.

Battery life is where the SE 4 really stands out. Huawei claims up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 50 hours of total battery life with the charging case. With ANC switched on, you still get 7 hours per charge and 35 hours in total. Fast charging delivers 4 hours of listening from just 10 minutes on charge.

The earbuds support SBC, AAC, and mSBC codecs over Bluetooth 5.4, and Huawei says the design was shaped using data from 10,000 ear canal samples to improve comfort. Touch controls for playback and ANC are also included.

Both models go on sale on June 18. If you have been looking for a well-rounded pair of wireless earbuds without spending too much, Huawei’s India entry is worth keeping an eye on this week. Also Read: Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker To Debut Soon In India: Distraction Free Health Tracking, SpO2 Monitoring, And Long Battery Life, Check Launch Date And Price

