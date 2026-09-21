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Home > Tech and Auto News > Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight

Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight

US influencer Frankie LaPenna faced a six foot humanoid robot in a San Francisco fighting cage, in a bizarre contest billed by robotics company REK as historic.

Human vs 6-Foot Robot. Image Credit: @REK/X
Human vs 6-Foot Robot. Image Credit: @REK/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 17:00 IST

A bizarre showdown between a human and a six foot tall humanoid robot inside a fighting cage in San Francisco has taken social media by storm, with the event being billed as the world’s first human versus humanoid robot fight.

Influencer Faces Off Against Remote Controlled Robot

The footage features influencer and content creator Frankie LaPenna going up against a remote controlled robot inside a fighting cage. The match was organised by US based robotics company REK as part of its work on a virtual reality combat game, in which humans can remotely control humanoid robots and compete against one another.

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Robot Warms Up Before The Fight

The robot, built to resemble a futuristic combat machine, was seen moving around the ring and warming up before the contest began. Once the fight started, LaPenna threw several punches at the machine, while the robot hit back with punches and powerful kicks. At multiple points, the robot’s kicks appeared forceful enough to knock LaPenna across the cage, underlining the machine’s striking power and mobility.

Company Calls It A Historic Fight

REK described the event as its first human versus humanoid robot fight and said further footage from the match would be released soon. Sharing the clip on X, the company captioned it, saying they had just made history with the first Human vs Terminator robot fight, adding that LaPenna gave it his all.

Social Media Reacts With Curiosity And Debate

The unusual clash quickly caught the internet’s attention, with users debating whether human controlled robots could eventually find a place in professional combat sports. One user wondered how an actual trained fighter would fare against the robot, suggesting a professional would likely perform much better. Another predicted that robot versus human fights could become part of the UFC within the next five years, driven by growing interest in AI-powered spectacles.

Echoes Of Earlier Terminator Like Moments

This is not the first time a humanoid robot’s aggressive behaviour has drawn Terminator comparisons. In an earlier viral clip, a humanoid robot at an electronics store appeared to react after being pushed by a customer, moving towards him and appearing to attempt a kick before employees quickly intervened and switched the machine off.

Also Read: Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison

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Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight

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Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight

Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight

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Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight
Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight
Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight
Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight
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