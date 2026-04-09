Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Digital Cluster, Dashcam, And ADAS To Lower Varaints, Check All Details And Price

South Korea’s auto giant Hyundai Motor India has launched a new special version of its popular SUV Hyundai Creta, called the “Summer Edition,” in India. The new edition starts at ₹12.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings several premium features to lower and mid variants, something that buyers usually only get in top models.

New Summer Edition Aims to Offer More Features at Lower Price

The newly launched Creta Summer Edition is not a completely new car, but an updated version of the existing model with added features. The price range of this special edition goes from ₹12.06 lakh to ₹17.89 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and engine option.

Variants and Pricing Explained in Detail

The base EX Summer Edition starts at ₹12.05 lakh for the petrol manual and goes up to ₹13.61 lakh for the diesel manual version. It now gets features like a smart key and push-button start, which were earlier not available in this trim.

Moving up, the EX(O) Summer Edition adds more equipment like quad-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, DRLs, a rear camera with dynamic guidelines, and even a rear sunshade. Prices for this variant range between ₹13.13 lakh and ₹16.04 lakh, depending on the engine and gearbox.

More Tech and Safety in Mid Variants

The S(O) and S(O) Knight Summer Edition bring in an important addition—a dashcam. This is a useful feature for safety and recording drives, and it shows Hyundai’s focus on practical upgrades.

The SX Summer Edition goes a step further by adding a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with the dashcam. This makes the cabin feel more modern and tech-loaded, something that many buyers now expect in this segment.

Top Variant Gets Advanced Driver Assistance Features

At the top of the range, the SX Premium Summer Edition comes with even more advanced features. These include a 10.25-inch digital cluster, surround view monitor, blind-spot view monitor, and front parking sensors.

These features are usually seen in higher-end cars, so adding them here makes the Creta more competitive in the crowded mid-size SUV segment. It also improves safety and convenience for daily driving.

Engine and Performance Remain Unchanged

Even though many features have been added, there are no changes to the engine options. The Creta Summer Edition continues to be offered with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions depending on the variant. This means the driving experience remains the same, but the overall value of the car has improved with added features.

Company Says It Strengthens Creta’s Leadership

Explaining the idea behind the launch, Hyundai said the Creta is more than just a product. A company official stated, “The Hyundai CRETA is not just a product, it is a legacy…” and added that the new Summer Edition shows their commitment to making advanced technology more accessible.

The company also highlighted that with over 1.4 million customers and strong yearly sales, the Creta continues to be one of the most popular SUVs in India. The new edition is expected to further strengthen its position in the market.

Focus on Value, Features, and Wider Appeal

With this update, Hyundai is clearly trying to attract buyers who want premium features without paying top-end prices. By offering things like a dashcam, digital cluster, and advanced safety tech in lower trims, the company is making the Creta more appealing.

Overall, the Creta Summer Edition is not about changing how the car drives, but about improving what it offers inside. For many buyers, this balance of price and features could make it an even more attractive option in India’s competitive SUV market. Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

