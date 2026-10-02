“I Got Suckered Into Samsung Products”: Customer Calls Washer, TV And Refrigerator “Junk”

Most customer complaints begin with a model number or an order date. This one begins with regret. A buyer, writing online, says they were “suckered into” Samsung products and calls the decision a huge mistake. By the end of the post, one word stands alone in capital letters: junk. Behind it is a list of problems spread across three major appliances in a single home.

The Washer and a Recall Nobody Mentioned

The first allegation is about the washing machine. The customer says the washer was under a recall when they bought it, and that nobody told them. They add that they chose an oversize machine because it was meant for bedding, and that it is now described as dangerous to use for that purpose. For a household that bought it with that job in mind, it is a serious claim.

A Television Gone Blue

Next comes the TV, and the complaint is short and blunt: the screen is blue. The post does not say when the problem began or whether it was reported to anyone.

A Fridge That Fell Apart

The refrigerator fares no better in this account. It will not dispense ice. Shelves have fallen apart. Handles have come off. Together, the customer suggests, these are not signs of one small fault but of a product that has let them down again and again.

I got sucker into SAMSUNG PRODUCTS. Huge mistake. Washer had a recall when i bought it – not a word. Oversize machine for bedding – now it says dangerous to use it for bedding. Tv is BLUE. Refrigerator won’t dispense ice. Shelves fell apart. Handles fell off. JUNK. hate SAMSUNG — No one (@V4L0r1e) September 30, 2026

The Questions That Remain Unanswered

This post raises some questions. This post fails to mention which specific models the customer bought, when he or she bought them and from where. The post is unclear about whether there was any confirmation of the recall on the washer by Samsung. If the buyer contacted Samsung to fix the issue, then what did the company say? Nothing in the post is verified by an independent party and no response from the company has been included in this post.

What Happens Now?

Will Samsung respond to this customer’s complaint? Does this recall mentioned in the post pertain to this specific model and if yes, then why was this not mentioned to the customers at the time of purchase? Will more customers voice their concerns about Samsung, or is this just a one-off incident? As of now, one post has thrown one brand into the limelight.

Also Read: Samsung’s Software Woes Go Beyond Phones: Smart Fridges Reportedly Crash After Update