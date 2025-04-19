I4C Issues National Alert On Rising Online Booking Frauds Targeting Pilgrims And Tourists

To tackle the issue, I4C is using a multi-pronged strategy. Under the scam signal exchange, I4C regularly shares scam signals with intermediaries like Google, WhatsApp, and Facebook to flag and remove suspicious content

Cyber Frauds: In a nationwide alert issued on Saturday, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, warned the public about a surge in online booking frauds. These scams are specifically targeting religious pilgrims and tourists through fake websites, social media pages, WhatsApp messages, and sponsored advertisements on platforms like Google and Facebook. “The I4C has alerted the public about online booking frauds, especially those targeting religious pilgrims and tourists across the country,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. The fraudsters operate convincing portals offering religious travel services but disappear after payment.

Scammers Target Spiritual and Holiday Bookings To Commit These Frauds

According to I4C, fraudsters are promoting services such as helicopter bookings for Kedarnath and Char Dham yatra, hotel and guesthouse accommodations, taxi services, and complete pilgrimage packages. These websites and social media accounts appear legitimate but fail to deliver services after collecting payments. Victims report receiving no booking confirmations and losing all contact with the service provider.

I4C Shares Official Booking Portals For Safety

To protect citizens, I4C advised the public to use only official or verified platforms for bookings. For instance, it recommends booking Kedarnath helicopter rides through the official IRCTC portal at https://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in and reserving Somnath Temple guesthouses through https://somnath.org. The Centre urged people to verify the authenticity of websites, avoid clicking on unfamiliar or sponsored ads, and report suspicious activities immediately.

Cyber Crime Centre Adopts Multi-Pronged Approach For Such Fraud

To tackle the issue, I4C is using a multi-pronged strategy. Under the scam signal exchange, I4C regularly shares scam signals with intermediaries like Google, WhatsApp, and Facebook to flag and remove suspicious content. Under enforcement, the agency identifies cybercrime hotspots and coordinates with state and UT police forces. Through cyber patrolling, it detects and takes down fake websites, misleading ads, and impersonating accounts.

Quick Reporting and Vigilance Encouraged

I4C also enabled hassle-free reporting on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) and helpline number 1930. The platform now allows users to verify and report suspicious sites quickly.

