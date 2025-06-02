India Launches EV Manufacturing Guidelines Under SPMEPCI; Application Process To Open Soon

India’s Heavy Industries Ministry released guidelines for the electric car scheme SPMEPCI, allowing reduced import duty for firms investing ₹4,150 Cr+ in local EV production. Application process to open soon.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has officially released the operational guidelines for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), a key initiative to boost the domestic electric vehicle (EV) sector. The scheme, first announced on March 15, 2024, aims to attract major automotive players to invest in EV manufacturing within India while offering significant customs duty concessions.

Reduced Import Duty for EV Makers Committing to Local Production

Under the SPMEPCI scheme, approved applicants will be allowed to import fully built electric four-wheelers (CBUs) with a minimum CIF value of USD 35,000 at a reduced customs duty of 15 per cent for a period of five years. This incentive is conditional upon a minimum investment commitment of ₹4,150 crore (USD 500 million) toward setting up manufacturing infrastructure in India.

Companies must also meet localisation targets, achieving at least 25% Domestic Value Addition (DVA) within three years, and 50% DVA by the fifth year, as per standards under the existing PLI Auto Scheme.

Scheme Benefits Capped; Application Window Coming Soon

According to the guidelines, the total benefit under the scheme will be capped at the lower of either the total investment commitment or a maximum duty foregone limit of ₹6,484 crore.

While the Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) is yet to be issued, the government clarified that a 120-day application window will soon be launched. Companies will be required to apply online with detailed investment and operational plans.

Investment Norms and Eligibility: Strict but Clear

To ensure only serious and established players apply, the eligibility criteria require applicants to demonstrate:

Minimum global automotive revenues of ₹10,000 crore

Global fixed assets worth at least ₹3,000 crore

Only costs related to new plant, machinery, equipment, R&D, and certain building expenses will be considered toward the investment. Land costs will be excluded, and charging infrastructure costs are capped at 5% of the committed investment.

Financial Assurance in Place

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressing the press, stated that firms must provide a bank guarantee equal to the higher of either the investment commitment of ₹4,150 crore or the total customs duty exemption availed. This guarantee must remain valid throughout the scheme period, ensuring compliance with localisation and investment targets.

Industry Reaction: Positive, but Timelines Still Long

Experts say that while the announcement of the guidelines is a positive signal, real progress may take time. According to Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative: “It may take six months or more before selected firms are announced. The first locally made EVs under this scheme are still some time away. Meanwhile, approved firms can benefit from reduced import duty.”

He added that large Indian automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are well-positioned to qualify but will need new investments to fully leverage the scheme. Smaller players like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Wardwizard, and EKA Mobility may struggle to meet the strict eligibility requirements.

Global Trade Deals Also Reshape EV Landscape

The scheme comes at a time when India is also reshaping its EV import policies via Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Under the India-UK FTA, import duties on premium EVs from the UK will reduce from over 100% to 10% over the next few years. Srivastava emphasized that: “Future EV investments must consider not just domestic incentives, but also sweeping market openings under FTAs with the UK, USA, and EU.”

Government Pushes Green Growth Agenda

Minister Kumaraswamy described the initiative as a crucial step under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for green growth and industrial transformation.

“India is taking bold strides toward achieving net zero by 2070, while ensuring economic development, technological progress, and employment generation go hand in hand,” he stated.