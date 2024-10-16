India Mobile Congress 2024 Kicks Off: A New Era in Digital Connectivity and Technology

The much-anticipated India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 commenced on October 15, marking its eighth iteration as a leading technology event in the country. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event also saw the opening of the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024, organized by the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency. Modi emphasized India’s advancements in digital technology, stating, “India has democratised digital technology.”

Prime Minister Modi’s Vision for Digital India

During his address, Modi highlighted the transformative power of telecommunications, asserting that it serves as a means of fostering equity and opportunity. Reflecting on the launch of the Digital India initiative a decade ago, he shared, “When I introduced the Digital India initiative, I emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy.” He outlined four key pillars essential for this vision: reducing device costs, ensuring nationwide digital connectivity, making data widely accessible, and embracing a ‘digital-first’ approach.

Modi further articulated the connection between global consensus and enhanced connectivity, stating, “WTSA focuses on achieving global empowerment through consensus, while the India Mobile Congress aims to empower through enhanced connectivity. In a world increasingly marked by conflict, both of these elements play a crucial role.”

He underscored India’s significant achievements over the past decade, including the installation of optical fibres spanning a distance equivalent to eight times the Earth-moon distance. Modi noted, “At the India Mobile Congress two years ago, we introduced 5G, and now, every district in the country has 5G coverage. India has established itself as a 5G market, and we are now making swift progress towards developing 6G technology.”

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Remarks on Technological Leadership

Following Modi’s speech, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the audience, expressing India’s ambition to lead the world in 6G technology. “We march with the world in 5G, but we shall lead the world in 6G,” Scindia declared. He highlighted the projected economic impact of 5G, stating, “In India, 5G is anticipated to inject an astounding $450 billion into the economy by 2040.” Scindia also noted the rapid rollout of 5G across all 36 states and Union Territories, covering 98 percent of the districts and 80 percent of the population in just 22 months.

Four Days of Innovation and Collaboration

IMC 2024 is set to be a four-day event running until October 18, hosted at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The congress is expected to attract significant participation from industry leaders such as Xiaomi, Qualcomm, Reliance Jio, and Ericsson. Among the innovative products showcased will be the popular Meta Ray-Ban XR glasses, promising to bring augmented reality to everyday experiences.

Reliance Jio’s Vision for AI and the Future

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, also addressed attendees, emphasizing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for India. “With AI, India has the potential to completely transform into the new-age factory and service centre for the world,” Ambani stated, underscoring the vital role of technology in shaping the future economy.

Advancements in 5G and AI Applications

A primary focus of IMC 2024 will be advancements in 5G technology, highlighting practical AI applications and next-generation technology demonstrations. Xiaomi and Snapdragon are set to announce a strategic partnership, integrating Snapdragon’s latest chips into Xiaomi devices to enhance performance, particularly for budget smartphones.

Qualcomm’s showcase will be a major highlight, emphasizing the role of on-device AI in improving mobile experiences and industrial processes. The company aims to boost 5G adoption across India and plans to demonstrate its latest processors, including 10-core, 12-core, and 8-core models designed for intensive computing needs.

A key attraction of Qualcomm’s exhibition will be the demo of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chip. These innovative glasses promise to integrate augmented reality into daily life, offering features like real-time navigation, text translation, and immersive experiences. They exemplify Qualcomm’s vision of seamlessly incorporating wearables into the broader tech ecosystem.