Friday, May 9, 2025
India Orders Elon Musk’s X To Block 8,000 Accounts, Including Media And Influencers

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has blocked 8,000 accounts in India following government orders, raising concerns over censorship and lack of transparency.

India Orders Elon Musk’s X To Block 8,000 Accounts, Including Media And Influencers


Elon Musk-backed social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has revealed that it has received executive orders from the Indian government to block over 8,000 accounts, including those of well-known users and international media organizations. The company disclosed the information in a public post on its Global Government Affairs account.

According to X, many of these blocking directives lack transparency. “A significant number of these orders were issued without evidence or clear justification,” the platform stated. Despite disagreeing with the demands, X said it is complying to avoid penalties and maintain access for Indian users.

“We believe that making these executive orders public is essential for transparency – lack of disclosure discourages accountability and can contribute to arbitrary decision making. However, due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders at this time,” the company added.

X clarified that the blocks would only apply within India. “Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech,” the platform warned.

Legal risks to X’s local team also played a role in the decision. The company noted that non-compliance could result in hefty fines or imprisonment of its employees based in India. “The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organizations and prominent X users,” it further said.

In most cases, X said it was not told what specific content violated Indian laws. “For a significant number of accounts, we did not receive any evidence or justification to block the accounts,” the platform emphasized.

The platform reiterated its opposition to blanket account bans and announced that it is reviewing “all possible legal avenues” to challenge the government’s move. However, it acknowledged its limited ability to challenge these actions directly. “Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders,” the company noted.

Instead, it encouraged affected users to seek legal relief. “We encourage all users who are impacted by these blocking orders to seek appropriate relief from the courts,” X added.

CNN reported that the Indian government has not publicly commented on the nature or reason behind these account blocks, adding to the debate about digital rights and government overreach.

This development has sparked a wider conversation about digital freedom in India and the responsibilities of social media platforms operating under different legal regimes.

