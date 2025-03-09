India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final: JioHotstar Live Streaming Not Working? Follow These Steps To Fix

Facing JioHotstar streaming issues during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final? Follow these quick fixes for a smooth, uninterrupted viewing experience.

The highly anticipated India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final is currently underway, having started at 2:30 PM IST today, March 9. However, many cricket fans watching the match on JioHotstar are facing issues such as buffering, app crashes, and slow loading. If you are experiencing streaming disruptions, here’s how to fix them immediately and continue watching the match without interruptions.

1. Check Your Internet Connection

A weak internet connection can cause buffering or interruptions. Try these steps:

Restart your Wi-Fi router or switch to mobile data .

or switch to . Run a speed test —a minimum of 5 Mbps is recommended for smooth streaming.

—a minimum of is recommended for smooth streaming. If buffering persists, reduce the streaming quality from HD to SD.

2. Restart the JioHotstar App

If the app crashes or freezes, follow these steps:

Close the app completely and reopen it.

it. Clear the cache from your device settings (for Android users).

from your device settings (for Android users). Log out and log back in to refresh your session.

3. Update the JioHotstar App

An outdated app may cause performance issues. To update:

Open the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS) .

or . Search for JioHotstar and check for updates.

and check for updates. Install any available update and restart your device.

4. Switch to Another Device

If streaming issues persist, try switching to a different device. JioHotstar supports:

Android & iOS smartphones

Smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Laptops (via web browser on JioHotstar website)

5. Reinstall the JioHotstar App

If nothing works, uninstall and reinstall the app:

Delete the JioHotstar app.

app. Restart your device.

Reinstall JioHotstar and log in again.

With these quick fixes, you can resume watching the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final without any more interruptions!

