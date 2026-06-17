Indian Government To Adopt Hybrid AI-Human Intelligence Model For Grievance Redressal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, announced today that the government has implemented a hybrid model for addressing grievances that merges Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Human Intelligence (HI). This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of grievance resolution and improve citizen satisfaction.

During a press conference commemorating 12 years of achievements in personnel and pension reforms, Singh stated, “This is a hybrid model integrating AI with HI. Relying solely on AI may not yield the best outcomes.”

He explained that this model was created after recognizing that merely addressing grievances did not equate to ensuring citizen satisfaction. The new approach combines rapid technological capabilities with human oversight to provide more meaningful resolutions to issues raised by citizens.

Singh noted the significant growth of the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), reporting an increase in complaints submitted to the Government of India from approximately 200,000 at the start of their administration to nearly 2.5 million currently.

“This uptick in complaints does not indicate public dissatisfaction with us; rather, it reflects our responsiveness and adherence to timelines,” he remarked.

The minister elaborated that while the government initially prioritized grievance resolution—achieving high disposal rates—feedback revealed that many complainants were still left unsatisfied even after their issues had been formally addressed. Therefore, the AI-HI model was developed as a means to better meet citizen expectations regarding grievance resolution.

“If similar complaints arise from various regions across the country, it signals a systemic issue,” Singh noted, adding that repeated grievances enable the government to identify areas within rules and procedures that may require reform.

He emphasized that CPGRAMS has become a vital tool for governance feedback in addition to serving as a grievance redressal platform. The government aimed to establish a framework that integrates technology with human intervention instead of depending entirely on automated systems. Moreover, he mentioned ongoing efforts to integrate additional states into the CPGRAMS system to bolster grievance resolution nationwide.

Reflecting on India’s governance reforms over the past decade, Singh pointed out that several initiatives have gained international recognition. He mentioned civil servant delegations from nations such as South Africa, Mongolia, and the Maldives visiting India to observe governance practices established by his administration. Initiatives like CPGRAMS, Mission Karmayogi, and the Digital Life Certificate system are among those being studied globally.

Singh asserted that many reforms initiated since 2014 have made considerable socio-economic impacts beyond mere administrative modifications. He highlighted one of the first major reforms: allowing self-attestation of documents. This change eliminated the need for citizens to obtain attestation from gazetted officers and exemplified governmental trust in its citizens.

Additionally, he pointed out the removal of interviews for several lower-level government positions as a means to decrease subjectivity and favoritism during recruitment processes. Similarly, transitioning the Right to Information (RTI) application process online enhanced accessibility by enabling citizens to submit applications at any time rather than only during standard office hours.

Regarding pension reforms, Singh mentioned implementing face-recognition technology for Digital Life Certificates after acknowledging potential unreliability of fingerprint verification among elderly pensioners. He also discussed measures extending family pension benefits to divorced or separated daughters while eliminating service-related obstacles previously hindering some families from accessing these benefits.

Furthermore, he indicated an expansion of maternity leave benefits including cases of stillbirths because women experience similar physiological changes during pregnancy regardless of child survival status. Singh concluded by stating that governance reforms enacted over the last decade have been characterized by innovation, creativity, and sensitivity—aiming ultimately at improving quality of life and fostering more citizen-centric governance.

(ANI)

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