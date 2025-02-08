Indian Startup Promises 10-Minute Human Deliveries For Instant Career Guidance

In a world where 10-minute deliveries are common for groceries and essentials, a startup has pushed the boundaries even further—by delivering human expertise in a flash. Topmate.io, a platform connecting users with industry professionals in real-time, now offers instant access to experts who can offer career guidance, answer questions, and help individuals advance in their careers.

Nimisha Chanda, the marketing lead at Topmate.io, unveiled the new feature on X (formerly Twitter), sharing, “No more guesswork. No more endless Google searches. Just instant access to experts who’ve been there, done that.” The announcement quickly caught the attention of users, sparking online discussions.

It’s OVER for Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Because we’re not just delivering groceries in 10 minutes—we’re delivering humans. Humans who can:

– Answer every question you throw at them

– Help you land your dream job

– Be your ultimate growth partners Try here -… pic.twitter.com/FK9ULELHHX — Nimisha Chanda (@NimishaChanda) February 7, 2025

One user exclaimed, “This is insane. 10-minute delivery for advice? My career just got a lifeline.” Another person added, “Forget AI chatbots. Talking to real people in real-time is the future.”

While many users were excited by the concept, some raised questions about the service’s execution. “What if the expert doesn’t pick up? Do we get a refund or a reschedule?” one user asked. Others playfully compared the service to India’s quick commerce trend, with one user joking, “Next up: 10-minute delivery of therapy. Oh wait, that’s just texting my best friend.”

Chanda shared a link to the website, offering users the ability to call professionals between 6 PM and 10 PM every day. The service promises “instant access to pros from top companies and domains.” With a 4.9-star rating, the platform claims over a million users and a vast network of more than 300,000 professionals, creators, and experts.

Just hours after the feature launch, Chanda updated followers on its success, noting that they had already received over 1,500 call requests and completed 530+ calls, with resume review being the most popular service.

