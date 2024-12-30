India’s Car Colour Preference: White Leads, But Black And Blue Gain Popularity

"While white continues to dominate India's car colour preferences, black and blue cars are steadily gaining popularity. From 2021 to 2024, black car sales grew from 14.8% to 20.2%, and blue from 8.8% to 10.9%. Explore how evolving consumer tastes and the rise of SUVs are influencing car colour trends in India."

In India, white continues to dominate the car market, but the demand for black and blue cars has steadily increased in recent years. According to data from Jato Dynamics, reviewed by Business Standard, black and blue cars are becoming increasingly popular among Indian buyers, with black’s share rising from 14.8% in 2021 to 20.2% in 2024. Similarly, blue cars have grown in popularity, moving from 8.8% in 2021 to 10.9% in 2024.

White Still Reigns Supreme, But Faces Declining Market Share

Despite the rising popularity of black and blue, white remains India’s most preferred car colour. However, its market share has seen slight fluctuations. In 2021, white cars accounted for 43.9% of sales, but this figure dropped to 42.2% in 2022 and further to 39% in 2023. In 2024, white experienced a modest recovery, reclaiming 39.3% of the market.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg highlighted the growing popularity of black cars. In 2021, black vehicles made up 9% of HMIL’s domestic sales, but by 2024 (January-November), black’s share had risen to 19%. Despite this, white remains the top choice for Indian buyers, contributing about 54% of HMIL’s domestic sales over the past four years.

The Rise of Non-White Car Colours

According to Garg, deep shades of green have also gained traction, increasing from just 1% in 2021 to 5% in 2024. He attributes this shift to younger, more adventurous consumers, greater adoption of SUVs, and the improved resale value of non-white cars.

Jato Dynamics data also shows a global shift towards bolder car colours, reflecting changing tastes. A BASF report in January revealed that black’s global popularity rose from 18% in 2022 to 21% in 2023, while white’s share declined to 36% during the same period.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Expressive and Bold Choices

Ajay Jain, Head of Global Design Strategy at Tata Motors, notes that the decline of white in passenger vehicles is due to evolving consumer preferences. In the past, car purchases were driven by practicality, focusing on factors like repair costs, resale value, and societal expectations. White was seen as the default colour due to its association with low maintenance.

However, today’s car buyers are looking for more expressive colours that reflect their individuality. Jain explained that black and blue have become especially popular in premium and lifestyle-oriented segments, where they project sophistication, luxury, and modern style. “Black, in particular, is now considered high-fashion, synonymous with luxury,” Jain added.

Key Trends in Car Colour Preferences: 2021–2024

Ravi Bhatia, President of Jato Dynamics India, provided insights into the key trends in car colour preferences between 2021 and 2024. He noted that achromatic colours—black, white, and grey—continue to dominate with an 80.3% market share. White’s popularity is particularly strong in tropical climates due to its heat-reflective properties, although its tendency to show dust requires frequent cleaning. White is most common in micro-cars (39.2%) and hatchbacks (37.8%), reflecting its use in the taxi segment, where visibility and low maintenance are crucial.

Bhatia also discussed black’s growing appeal despite its higher heat absorption. Black is popular in premium segments, such as coupes (31.18%) and SUVs (28.36%), where regular maintenance is easier. Black cars also have the advantage of concealing dust and minor scratches.

The Appeal of Blue Cars: A Balanced Choice

Among chromatic colours, blue has emerged as the leader, capturing a 10.9% market share in 2024. Blue’s ability to manage heat efficiently while revealing scratches early makes it ideal for Indian road conditions. However, Bhatia pointed out that chromatic colours are more expensive for manufacturers to produce due to the complex painting processes involved.

A Shift Toward Personalization and Bold Choices

As Indian car buyers become more individualistic, their colour preferences reflect a broader desire for personalization and style. While white remains the most popular choice, black and blue are gaining ground, especially in premium and lifestyle markets. This shift mirrors global trends, where car colour choices are increasingly seen as a form of self-expression, signaling a break from the past and an embrace of bold, modern aesthetics.