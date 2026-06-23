Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition To Debut Soon With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, AMOLED Display, And 6,500mAh Battery

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Infinix is going all out to launch its new Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition in India. The company has announced the launch date; the device will be released on June 24. In the press and leaks, the company will work with the legendary Italian design powerhouse Pininfarina for the device which will make it look and feel like art rather than a typical gadget from a company like this.

It is not just another phone launch. Infinix is bringing something special that is so different from anything they have done before. The smartphone, designed in collaboration with the Italian design house Pininfarina, will feature a high-end carbon fibre-inspired finish and is part of a special limited edition of the smartphone, so it is designed for people who care about how a phone looks.

A Phone That Looks Like Art

The back panel is carbon fibre and wraps everything in a tough 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame. The black colour option is sleek and professional. You feel like you are holding an expensive and special thing when you hold this phone. Pininfarina is known for designing luxury sports cars, so you can understand how much attention they have paid to every detail.

The display is also sleek. You have a crisp 1.5K AMOLED panel in the display that refreshes at 144Hz. That means everything you see on the screen is smooth, whether you’re scrolling through apps or playing games. The display is also Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protected, so you won’t have to worry about scratches or accidental drops.

Power and Performance That Works

Inside there’s real power too. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, built on advanced 4nm tech. If gaming or heavy use is your thing, there is a 3D Ice Cool vapor chamber to keep things running smoothly, even if you are stuck on a long gaming session.

Battery life is good. A 6,500mAh battery is there, along with 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. That means that you can charge the phone quickly and it will last for a long time even with heavy use.

Camera and Extra Features

In terms of camera, Infinix has a dual rear setup with a 50MP main shooter with OIS, so your photos should come out sharp even if your hands are not steady. The phone also has the Active-Matrix rear display from the regular Note 60 Pro, so you can look at notifications or check charging at a moment’s notice.

Infinix has integrated several very high-end features into this special edition. JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers mean the sound is top-notch. It has an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating, so the phone can handle a bit of water and dust. There is also a health monitoring sensor for fitness tracking.

Where to Buy

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition will go live on Flipkart on June 24. Pricing is not available yet, but this phone is for people who want a phone that looks different and works well. If you want a phone that stands out from the crowd, this is your answer.

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