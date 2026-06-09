LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today gold and silver rate today all weather tunnel donald trump Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy birth rates business news coaching centre firing case Pakistan Military mahua moitra Earthquake Today
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…

Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…

Infinix has launched the Smart 20 in India starting at Rs 12,499. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz display, MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, AI-powered tools, IP64 rating, offline calling support, and a 5,200mAh battery. It will go on sale via Flipkart from June 12.

Infinix Smart 20
Infinix Smart 20

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 11:50 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Infinix has introduced the Smart 20 in Indian market expanding its budget smartphone portfolio. The device comes with pretty slim built at just 7.7mm, but it is still packed with a lot of features that are usually not offered in budget smartphones such as high refresh rate display, AI-powered features, and a massive battery backup. The device will go on sale on 12th June 2026 through e-commerce platform Flipkart. 



Infinix Smart 20 Price in India 

The company has launched the handset in two different storage options, the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 12,499 whereas the higher storage variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs 13,999. 

The device is introduced in four different colour shades: Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, and Sunlike Orange. The company has also announced an introductory bank discount up to Rs 500. However, the full list of offers is still under the cover. 

Infinix Smart 20 features and specifications 

The newly launched device features a big 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 700 nits. The device has an Always-On Display, Dynamic Bar for notifications, and the whole package is wrapped in a 3D texture rear shell that doesn’t feel cheap. The device also features an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The Chinese smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset along with a Mali-G52 GPU coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The device has its own in-house Folax voice assistant, and works in five Indian languages, i.e., Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Marathi. 

The device also has several AI tools; the AI tools consist of: 

  • AI Writing 

  • AI Studio 

  • AI Eraser 

  • AI Wallpaper Generator 

  • AI Extender 

  • Document Scheduling 

  • Song Recognition 

  • Smart Scheduling 

One of the standout features of the device is Offline calling, or “Ultra Link. This feature allows users to call, text, and send voice notes, and even send pictures to other compatible devices without a mobile network and it has range of up to 1 kilometer. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features an 8MP lens with autofocus and dual LED flash while the front panel features an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera also has Super Night Mode, plays with Vlog, and Portrait modes, or mess around with time-lapse and panoramas. 

In terms of connectivity, the devices feature Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, an infrared blaster, and solid noise reduction. 

The smartphone is packed with a 5,200mAh battery supported by 15W wired charging; the device also supports 5W of reverse charging.

Also Read:  Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…
Tags: InfinixInfinix Smart 20Infinix Smart 20 price in india

RELATED News

iPhone Responsible For Declining Fertility Rate? New Study Makes Big Claim

OpenAI Files Confidential IPO: Here’s What It Means

When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know

Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features

KOSPI Slumps Over 8% As AI Stock Rally Fades: Samsung, SK Hynix Lead Selloff

LATEST NEWS

Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…

Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India

June 9, 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

DK Shivakumar Faces Heat After Throwing Bitten Apples Into Crowd, Video Goes Viral

Petrol, Diesel and LPG Prices Today

Gold and Silver Rate Today (9 June 2026): Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 Window Closes: When Will Revised Results Be Released?

Zojila Tunnel To Connect Kashmir And Ladakh In All Weather Conditions | Know More

Zepto IPO: Why ED Summoned Founders Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra Before Listing

Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…
Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…
Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…
Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS