Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs…

Infinix Smart 20 Price in India

The company has launched the handset in two different storage options, the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 12,499 whereas the higher storage variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs 13,999.

The device is introduced in four different colour shades: Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, and Sunlike Orange. The company has also announced an introductory bank discount up to Rs 500. However, the full list of offers is still under the cover.

Infinix Smart 20 features and specifications

The newly launched device features a big 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 700 nits. The device has an Always-On Display, Dynamic Bar for notifications, and the whole package is wrapped in a 3D texture rear shell that doesn’t feel cheap. The device also features an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water.

The Chinese smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset along with a Mali-G52 GPU coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The device has its own in-house Folax voice assistant, and works in five Indian languages, i.e., Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Marathi.

The device also has several AI tools; the AI tools consist of:

AI Writing

AI Studio

AI Eraser

AI Wallpaper Generator

AI Extender

Document Scheduling

Song Recognition

Smart Scheduling

One of the standout features of the device is Offline calling, or “Ultra Link.” This feature allows users to call, text, and send voice notes, and even send pictures to other compatible devices without a mobile network and it has range of up to 1 kilometer.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features an 8MP lens with autofocus and dual LED flash while the front panel features an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera also has Super Night Mode, plays with Vlog, and Portrait modes, or mess around with time-lapse and panoramas.

In terms of connectivity, the devices feature Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, an infrared blaster, and solid noise reduction.

The smartphone is packed with a 5,200mAh battery supported by 15W wired charging; the device also supports 5W of reverse charging. Also Read: Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price

