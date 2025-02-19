Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Infosys Slashes Employee Bonuses Before Pay Hikes – Here’s How Much They Will Get

Infosys Slashes Employee Bonuses Before Pay Hikes – Here’s How Much They Will Get

Infosys, one of India's leading tech giants, is reportedly slashing employee bonuses ahead of its scheduled annual salary hikes.In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, is set to roll out its salary hikes for FY25 in March.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Infosys Slashes Employee Bonuses Before Pay Hikes – Here’s How Much They Will Get


Infosys, one of India’s leading tech giants, is reportedly slashing employee bonuses ahead of its scheduled annual salary hikes. The company has decreased the bonus payouts to around 80% of the target for Q3, impacting staff in its delivery and sales divisions, which make up a significant portion of its 323,000-strong workforce.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reduced Bonuses Ahead of Pay Hike in March

In a move that has caught the attention of employees, Infosys is disbursing smaller bonuses for the quarter ending December. As per an ET report, variable pay for staff in key departments like delivery and sales has been reduced by 5-10% compared to the previous quarter. Employees received an average of 80% of the target bonus, with a notable dip from the 100% bonus some had received in the previous quarter.

Infosys’ communication to employees emphasized that the company is focusing on building a high-performance work culture and has continued to differentiate pay based on performance. “We have continued to drive performance differentiation while closing bonus pay-outs,” stated the company.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on Delivery and Sales Teams

According to insiders, the dip in bonuses primarily affects employees in the delivery and sales divisions, which represent the majority of Infosys’ workforce. In the July to September quarter, employees received around 85% of their variable pay, but this time, it has dropped further, averaging 75% at the unit level rating.

Employees in higher positions such as managers and senior managers (JL6+) received an average of 70-85% of their expected bonuses, depending on their performance ratings. Those with an “outstanding” rating received the full 100% payout, while others received varying percentages based on their performance evaluations.

Infosys Conserving Funds for Pay Hikes

While the reduction in bonuses has left many employees disappointed, it appears that Infosys is conserving funds for the upcoming salary revisions, set to take effect in March. One employee mentioned, “There has been a 5-10-percentage-point drop compared to last quarter, when some people even got 100% of the performance bonus. It looks like Infosys is conserving funds to fund pay hike expenses.”

TCS Salary Hikes Expected in March

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, is set to roll out its salary hikes for FY25 in March. Sources suggest that salary increments will range between 4 to 8 percent, depending on the employee’s grade and business vertical. This news follows TCS’s recent quarterly variable pay release, where senior-level employees faced reduced payouts, while junior and mid-level employees received their full variable pay.

Filed under

BONUSES INFOSYS Q3

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi HC

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi...

Entertainment

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox