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Home > Tech and Auto News > Instagram Expands Originality Rules: Reduces Reach For Repost Accounts With Minimal Creative Input

Instagram Expands Originality Rules: Reduces Reach For Repost Accounts With Minimal Creative Input

Instagram has expanded its originality rules to photos and carousel posts, reducing recommendations for accounts that mainly repost others' content without meaningful creative input. The platform says the move aims to reward original creators and has also introduced new repost and premium subscription features.

Instagram
Instagram

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 11:42 IST

Instagram is getting tough on accounts that just repost other people’s stuff. The platform expanded its originality rules this week. Before, these rules only covered Reels. Now they apply to regular photos and carousel posts too. 

The change targets accounts that mainly share other people’s work. If you post without “adding meaningful creative input,” your account won’t show up in Instagram’s recommendations anymore. 

This move affects what’s called aggregator accounts. These are accounts that basically run on collecting and sharing content from other creators. Some of them have built huge followings just by being good at curating. Instagram says enough is enough. They announced the change in a blog post on Thursday. 

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What Actually Counts as Original 

Here’s what Instagram says counts: photos or videos you shot yourself. Or anything you designed or really edited. Just throwing a border on someone else’s image won’t cut it. Neither will a credit line in the caption. 

You have to actually put in creative work. If you film the video, click the photo, design the graphic, or meaningfully edit something, that’s original. But if you’re basically copy-pasting with minor tweaks, Instagram’s new system will catch that. 

Your Feed Won’t Change 

Don’t worry about your normal Instagram experience. If you follow an account, you’ll still see their posts the same way you always do. This only affects how Instagram suggests new accounts and content to you. 

The difference is in the recommendations. Those suggestions you get of accounts from people you don’t follow yet. That’s where the change hits hardest. 

Why Instagram Is Doing This 

Instagram’s logic is pretty simple. Small creators bust their tails making original content. They spend hours editing videos, taking photos, coming up with ideas. Meanwhile, some accounts just copy and paste and somehow get the same engagement. This change tries to reward the people actually doing the work. 

If your account got flagged, there’s a path back. Start posting mostly original content for 30 days and you can regain eligibility for recommendations. Instagram checks your account status, so you’ll know where you stand. 

New Tools for Creators 

Instagram also launched a feature called reposts. When you use it, it automatically credits the original creator and separates your repost from your own content on your profile. It’s cleaner and more honest about where the content actually came from. 

The platform is testing premium subscriptions too. For about 1 to 2 dollars a month, you get extra features. You can see exactly who watched your story multiple times. You can make unlimited story lists beyond the basic close friends list. You get to spotlight one story each week so more people see it. There’s a special super heart reaction for stories. You can extend stories for another 24 hours and preview stories without showing up as a viewer. 

Instagram’s really trying to shift the balance toward creators who make their own stuff. If you’re one of them, this is good news for your reach. If you mainly repost, it’s time to start creating your own content. 

Also Read: Apple Gives In: Alternative App Stores And Payments Coming To iPhones In Brazil, Dispute Explained

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Instagram Expands Originality Rules: Reduces Reach For Repost Accounts With Minimal Creative Input
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Instagram Expands Originality Rules: Reduces Reach For Repost Accounts With Minimal Creative Input
Instagram Expands Originality Rules: Reduces Reach For Repost Accounts With Minimal Creative Input
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