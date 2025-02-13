Instagram Introduces New Teen Accounts Feature In India: Everything You Need To Know

Teens will be reminded to take a break after 60 minutes of use per day, and the app will automatically mute notifications from 10 PM to 7 AM, with a "Sleep Mode" feature turned on during these times.

Instagram has now made its new Teen Accounts feature available in India, meant to offer increased privacy, security, and parental settings for teens on the platform. The feature is expected to be a safer, age-compliant environment for teenagers and follows the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025, that are requiring tighter data protection policies.

As one of Instagram’s largest markets, India now joins other countries where this feature has already been introduced, including the US, UK, Canada, and the European Union.

Enhanced Protections for Teen Users

With the new policy, Instagram will default accounts of users under 16 (or under 18, depending on the location) to private. This means that only authorized followers will be able to view their posts and stories, minimizing exposure to unwanted attention. Instagram has also introduced more stringent messaging guidelines, enabling teens to receive messages only from those they already follow, minimizing the likelihood of unwanted contact from strangers.

The site has also introduced more robust content filters, which automatically set the strictest options for teen accounts. This reduces exposure to objectionable content like graphic violence or sensitive issues like self-harm. Any sensitive content posted by someone the teen is following will be automatically concealed by Instagram.

Time Management and Digital Well-being

Instagram is adding new time management features to encourage digital well-being among younger generations. Teens will be reminded to take a break after 60 minutes of use per day, and the app will automatically mute notifications from 10 PM to 7 AM, with a “Sleep Mode” feature turned on during these times. These features are meant to manage screen time and promote healthier digital behaviors.

Parental Controls and Monitoring

One of the most important additions to the Teen Accounts feature is the addition of parental monitoring tools. Parents are now able to see what their teen has been doing on Instagram, such as a list of individuals their child has messaged over the last seven days, without seeing the content of the messages. They can also review changes to the teen’s privacy settings and impose daily time limits to limit how much time their child spends on the site.

Instagram has also added a feature to limit app use during certain hours, for example, nighttime, and allows parents to control screen time through easy toggles.

Stricter Age Verification Measures

In response to the potential for young users to falsify their age, Instagram is combining its age verification procedures. This will include further steps like ID verification and video selfies, especially if users try to register with a birthdate that indicates they are adults.

The platform is also developing methods to detect and block users from evading these verification processes, such as identifying attempts at age misrepresentation through AI and behavioral analysis.

Compliance with New Data Protection Rules

The Teen Accounts feature release is in tandem with the upcoming DPDP Rules 2025, which compel social media to seek verifiable parental consent before processing information or enabling account setup for users who are below the age of 18. Instagram’s new features are made with these regulations in mind, allowing teens’ information to be dealt with securely and parents to better control their kids’ online life.

Meta, the parent of Instagram, has underscored its focus on building a safer online world for younger generations. Natasha Jog, Instagram’s Director of Public Policy for India, stated, “At Meta, building a safer and more responsible digital world is a priority. With the rollout of Instagram Teen Accounts to India, we are building stronger protections, improving content controls, and giving parents more tools, while making the experience safer for teens.”

