Instagram Rolls Out Reorder Grid Feature: Rearrange Posts Without Deleting Or Reposting Them — Know How It Works

What Is This Feature

The newly introduced feature allows users to manually change the position of posts displayed on their profile grid. Previously, the profile on the platform followed a fixed chronological order, with the latest post appearing at the top of the grid.

With the help of new feature users can drag and drop posts to different positions, making it possible to highlight selected content, organise posts around a theme, or redesigned the overall appearance of a profile.

Instagram says users can “put their best work front and center” and tell their story the way they want.

Why Instagram has introduced this feature?

As per the screenshots shared by the company, profile grid customisation has been one of the most requested features among Instagram users. The announcement post consists of several examples of users asking Instagram to bring back or introduce a way to reorder profile posts.

Instagram claims that the feature is designed to help users create a stronger first impression when someone visits their profiles. It also allows creators, businesses, and brands more flexibility in showcasing products, campaigns, portfolios, and other important content.

How it works

The company describes the process as simple and flexible. Users can tap, drag, and drop posts within their profile grid to change their positions. The company claims that the layout can be updated as often as users like, allowing profiles to evolve over time without affecting the original posting dates of content.

The company shared a screenshot which shows that the new option appears alongside existing actions such as Pin to main grid, Share, Adjust preview, and Archive.

What it means for users The new feature gives users greater control over profile presentation and removes the need for workarounds such as deleting and reposting content to achieve a specific layout.

For creators, artists, photographers, influencers, and businesses, the feature could make it easier to showcase the important posts, and refresh profile layouts without losing engagement history attached to existing posts. Also Read: When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know