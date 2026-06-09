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Home > Tech and Auto News > Instagram Rolls Out Reorder Grid Feature: Rearrange Posts Without Deleting Or Reposting Them — Know How It Works

Instagram Rolls Out Reorder Grid Feature: Rearrange Posts Without Deleting Or Reposting Them — Know How It Works

Instagram has introduced a new Reorder Grid feature that allows users to rearrange posts on their profile without deleting or reposting them. The update gives creators and users more control over how their profiles look and helps highlight important content.

Instgram Reorder Grid
Instgram Reorder Grid

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 14:31 IST

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has rolled out a new profile customisation feature that lets users rearrange their profile grid. Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced the feature through a post; the feature allows users to move post to any position on their profile page without deleting or reposting the same content. The announcement comes after years of requests from creators and regular users who always wanted more control over how their profile appear to visitors, screenshots shared by the platform show the feature being added through a new “Reorder grid” option available within profile management tools. 



What Is This Feature

The newly introduced feature allows users to manually change the position of posts displayed on their profile grid. Previously, the profile on the platform followed a fixed chronological order, with the latest post appearing at the top of the grid. 

With the help of new feature users can drag and drop posts to different positions, making it possible to highlight selected content, organise posts around a theme, or redesigned the overall appearance of a profile. 

Instagram says users can “put their best work front and center” and tell their story the way they want. 

Why Instagram has introduced this feature?

As per the screenshots shared by the company, profile grid customisation has been one of the most requested features among Instagram users. The announcement post consists of several examples of users asking Instagram to bring back or introduce a way to reorder profile posts. 

Instagram claims that the feature is designed to help users create a stronger first impression when someone visits their profiles. It also allows creators, businesses, and brands more flexibility in showcasing products, campaigns, portfolios, and other important content. 

How it works

The company describes the process as simple and flexible. Users can tap, drag, and drop posts within their profile grid to change their positions. The company claims that the layout can be updated as often as users like, allowing profiles to evolve over time without affecting the original posting dates of content. 

The company shared a screenshot which shows that the new option appears alongside existing actions such as Pin to main grid, Share, Adjust preview, and Archive. 

What it means for users

The new feature gives users greater control over profile presentation and removes the need for workarounds such as deleting and reposting content to achieve a specific layout. 

For creators, artists, photographers, influencers, and businesses, the feature could make it easier to showcase the important posts, and refresh profile layouts without losing engagement history attached to existing posts. 

Also Read: When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know 

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Instagram Rolls Out Reorder Grid Feature: Rearrange Posts Without Deleting Or Reposting Them — Know How It Works
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Instagram Rolls Out Reorder Grid Feature: Rearrange Posts Without Deleting Or Reposting Them — Know How It Works
Instagram Rolls Out Reorder Grid Feature: Rearrange Posts Without Deleting Or Reposting Them — Know How It Works
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