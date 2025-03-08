Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • International Women’s Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates Women In ‘STEM’ With Captivating Illustration

International Women’s Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates Women In ‘STEM’ With Captivating Illustration

On International Women's Day 2025, Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day in a unique yet captivating way. Google paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with a special Doodle. 

International Women's Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates Women In 'STEM' With Captivating Illustration

Google Doodle


On International Women’s Day 2025, Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day in a unique yet captivating way. Google paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with a special Doodle.

Women have always been a significant part of society.  From being a mother and housewife to going out and turning stones, women have never failed to conquer the world. Google Doodle celebrates women in STEM, marking their essence and strength.

Google Doodle Celebrates Women In STEM

The Doodle illustration celebrates the invaluable role women play in shaping innovation and advancing research across these critical sectors. With this gesture, Google highlights the importance of diversity in STEM and acknowledges the trailblazing women who continue to break barriers, inspire future generations, and drive change in the world of science and technology. Let’s take a closer look at the significance of this year’s Google Doodle and the ongoing efforts to empower women in STEM fields.

The Doodle artwork spotlights groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionized space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research. These achievements represent just a small fraction of women’s contributions to science.

Their work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, yet STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps still persist. Currently, women represent only 29% of the global STEM workforce. But this number grows larger every year.

International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder: the achievements of women have shaped our world throughout history. And it is because of their collective brilliance that we are able to experience the wonders of the modern world.

International Women’s Day 2025 Theme

The International Women’s Day theme in 2025 is “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment,” underlines the significance of building a more equitable world by providing women and girls around the globe equal opportunities, rights, and empowerment.

This year’s Google Doodle falls in line beautifully with the theme by highlighting the necessity of increased gender equality within STEM. The Doodle also points out that while progress continues to be made towards gender equality, there is still much ground to be gained in these sectors. Women comprise only 29% of the world’s STEM workforce, though this number grows higher each and every year.

