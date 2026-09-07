iOS 27 Release Date In India: When Can iPhone Users Expect The Update?

Apple’s next big software update is nearly here, and Indian iPhone users aren’t going to be waiting around much longer for it.

Expected Launch Date And Time

Word on the street is that iOS 27 is due for release in India come Monday, September 14. It will be a free over-the-air update arriving at about 10:30 PM IST. Apple hasn’t finalized it down to the minute, but the timeline makes sense according to how Apple rolls out their major updates — shortly after the September iPhone event, expected to take place on or around September 9.

Which iPhones Can Get It?

Here’s a piece of happy news for all users. This one comes to all of you. The new iOS 27 can be installed on all devices with iOS 26. That means all the way back to the iPhone 11 and the second-generation iPhone SE. There are 31 iPhone models still going strong at this time.

What’s New This Time?

iOS 27 was previewed by Apple during WWDC, which was held way back in June. Frankly, iOS 27 is more of a polishing rather than a massive upgrade. It comes with a re-designed Siri, enhanced Apple Intelligence capabilities for photo editing, faster app launching, and speed improvements which would benefit even those devices that are not the latest ones on the market. The catch is that the intelligent Siri AI capabilities will be only available to iPhone 15 Pro and newer models.

Cost and Availability

The iOS 27 update will come free of charge as all other updates. If your phone has the iOS 26 version installed, you’ll be able to update to iOS 27 the moment when it becomes available. You can either manually check it or just wait for the notification to appear. Now, there are both developer and public beta versions out.

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