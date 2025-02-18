iPhone 17 Air Leaks: Google Pixel-Inspired Redesign And Slim Profile?

Rumored to be just 5.5mm thick, the device would easily surpass the iPhone 6's record thickness of 6.9mm, earning the title of the slimmest iPhone ever.

In a recent leak, the much-anticipated iPhone 17 Air has been revealed in a set of fresh renders, showcasing a design reminiscent of Google’s Pixel lineup. The latest images, shared by Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, offer a glimpse at a bold departure from Apple’s traditional iPhone design language, featuring a horizontal camera bar similar to the one found on Google’s Pixel 9 series.

One of the most notable changes in the iPhone 17 Air’s design is its camera module. The render reveals a sleek, elongated pill-shaped camera visor that sits flush with the rear panel. Unlike the multiple lenses typically seen on iPhones, this camera bar houses a single 48MP sensor positioned on the left. The right side of the module features a microphone and LED flash unit, further elevating the minimalist approach. This simplified approach to the camera system marks a stark contrast to the multi-lens setups that have become standard in modern smartphones, signaling a potential shift in Apple’s philosophy for this model.

This design shift brings the iPhone 17 Air closer in line with Google’s Pixel devices, which have featured a similar camera bar since the Pixel 6 series. While the single-lens setup might initially seem basic, it could offer improved performance through software enhancements and machine learning.

A Slimmer, Sleeker Design

Beyond the camera, the iPhone 17 Air is poised to make a significant impact with its incredibly slim profile. Rumored to be just 5.5mm thick, the device would easily surpass the iPhone 6’s record thickness of 6.9mm, earning the title of the slimmest iPhone ever. Apple has long been known for prioritizing sleek designs, and this extreme thinness suggests that the company is pushing the limits of mobile engineering to create a device that is both thin and powerful.

Design Distinctions Between Air and Pro Models

As per Prosser’s latest video, it appears that the design elements of the iPhone 17 series will vary between the Air and Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a more complex rectangular island camera module, similar to the one found on POCO devices. In comparison, the iPhone 17 Air’s camera system remains much more minimalist, in line with the simpler design ethos of the Air series.

The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to retain the Dynamic Island on its front display. This feature, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, houses the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors while also offering a more dynamic user interface for notifications and interactions.

A19 Chipset and eSIM Support

Powering the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be Apple’s A19 chipset, which would likely bring improved performance and efficiency over the previous A18 chip. This aligns with Apple’s typical pattern of introducing new, more powerful processors with each iPhone generation.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to incorporate eSIM technology, signaling a further move away from physical SIM cards. This would make the device more streamlined and future-proof, as carriers around the world increasingly adopt eSIM technology. Furthermore, there are whispers that Apple might equip the iPhone 17 Air with an in-house 5G chipset, which could provide faster data speeds and enhanced connectivity.

The iPhone 17 Air renders hint at a final design that could be unveiled during Apple’s annual fall event in September 2025. Despite Prosser’s mixed track record with Apple leaks, his sources appear confident in the accuracy of these renders, suggesting that the iPhone 17 lineup is nearing its final stages of production. The device has reportedly entered the NPU (New Product Unit) phase at Foxconn, Apple’s manufacturing partner, and is on track for mass production in the coming months.

While the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a more elaborate camera island and potentially larger sensors, the iPhone 17 Air will cater to users who prefer a minimalist design with an emphasis on slimness and simplicity. Apple’s consistent focus on design refinement and user experience means that the iPhone 17 Air will likely offer a blend of style, performance, and usability, with a camera system that may appeal to those who don’t necessarily require multiple lenses for high-quality photography.

