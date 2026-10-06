iPhone 17 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Price: How Much Could The iPhone Cost During The Sale?

Apple’s iPhone 17 will soon undergo a huge discount during the festive season at Flipkart, and for all those people who have been eagerly waiting for the right time to purchase their new iPhone, the Big Billion Days event might be worth considering.

The iPhone 17, which presently holds the price tag of Rs 99,900 in India, will be available at Rs 84,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event. This is a Rs 15,000 discount from Apple’s present price tag. However, there is another price tag that is doing the rounds: Rs 79,999. How is it possible to make the iPhone 17 available at this price point? Here’s the breakdown.

What is the iPhone 17 price during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026?

The iPhone 17 256GB will be listed at Rs 84,999 during the Big Billion Days sale. That is significantly lower than its current official price of Rs 99,900. It is also only Rs 2,099 more than the phone’s original India launch price of Rs 82,900, before Apple increased its price.

Flipkart has also advertised an effective price of Rs 79,999 after additional eligible benefits.

How can you get the iPhone 17 for Rs 79,999?

The Rs 79,999 figure is not the straightforward checkout price for everyone. Flipkart’s announced deal includes a Rs 2,000 discount on eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card transactions. There is also a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus for eligible customers.

When these benefits are combined with the Rs 84,999 sale price, the effective price comes down to Rs 79,999. That means buyers should distinguish between the sale price and the effective price before assuming the iPhone 17 will simply be available for Rs 79,999.

When does Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 start?

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 begins with an early access on October 8, whereas general access is made available from October 9. Early access is made available to select Flipkart Plus, VIP, and credit card holders, as per the Flipkart sales information.

In the case of shoppers looking forward to buying the iPhone 17, early access could be of relevance.

Well, yes – at least from the face value of the price. The initial launch price of the iPhone 17 in India is Rs 82,900, but the current price has been raised to Rs 99,900. Therefore, the price offered by Flipkart at Rs 84,999 during the festive season will bring the price of the phone back near its initial level, whereas the actual price of Rs 79,999 will be even lower than its launch price.

Should you buy the iPhone 17 during Big Billion Days?

In case you were considering the purchase of the iPhone 17, the Rs 84,999 rate becomes one of the most prominent discounts offered for this smartphone till date. Nevertheless, the Rs 79,999 comes only if you are eligible for the additional bank and exchange benefits. Thus, buyers should consider the checkout price along with the card and exchange offers before making the purchase. For the time being, the important figures to be remembered are the following: Rs 99,900 – the official price; Rs 84,999 – the Flipkart offer rate; Rs 79,999 – effective rate.

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