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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 17 Price Hike Incoming? Leak Claims Apple Could Raise Prices By Up To Rs 35,000

iPhone 17 Price Hike Incoming? Leak Claims Apple Could Raise Prices By Up To Rs 35,000

Reports suggest that Apple could raise iPhone 17 series prices in India by up to Rs 35,000, although the company has not confirmed the claim.

iPhone 17 price hike rumors (Image: X)
iPhone 17 price hike rumors (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 15:05 IST

iPhone 17 price hike rumors: Apple’s next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 17 range, may soon see a big increase in their cost if an alleged leak turns out to be true. According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, Apple plans a drastic price hike on all three phones in the iPhone 17 range, the iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air with the price jump being between Rs 10,000 and Rs 35,000. No official comments have been made by Apple with respect to the alleged leak, which can therefore be taken just as speculation. Apple was till then one of the few smartphone brands which did not raise its prices amidst the memory crisis.

According to reports, the standard iPhone 17 could rise from Rs 82,990 to Rs 94,900. The iPhone 17e is tipped to increase from Rs 64,900 to Rs 74,900, while the iPhone Air could jump from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,34,900. The biggest increases are expected for the premium models, with the iPhone 17 Pro likely to cost between Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,69,900, up from Rs 1,34,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could reportedly climb from Rs 1,49,900 to anywhere between Rs 1,84,900 and Rs 1,99,900.

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iPhone 17 price hike rumors: Why iPhone 17 buyers may want to act before prices increase

The latest reports come shortly after Apple increased prices of several products in India, including select MacBooks, iPads and the HomePod. At the same time, earlier leaks have suggested that the upcoming iPhone 18 series could also launch at higher prices, hinting at a wider pricing shift across Apple’s product lineup.

With the prices being true, the upcoming series of iPhones will become way more expensive compared to flagship models of Android phones. While people remain loyal to Apple’s ecosystem, these kinds of drastic increases in pricing will give an edge to premium Android phones.

iPhone 17 price hike rumors: Why iPhone 17 is worth buying during the Flipkart GOAT sale?

For users willing to buy a new phone soon, the Flipkart GOAT sale can be the best time to buy an iPhone 17 ahead of any anticipated price hike. Flipkart has already hinted at some good discounts on its latest range, but the discounts will be bank-related and in limited quantity.

The pricing of the iPhone 17 is set at Rs 70,990 whereas iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly come for Rs 1,12,900 and Rs 1,27,900 respectively. The pricing of iPhone Air could come at Rs 95,900 whereas the price of iPhone 17e would be Rs 60,900. Previous models would also receive discounts which could include iPhone 16 at Rs 59,900, iPhone 16 Plus at Rs 73,900, iPhone 16e at Rs 55,900 and iPhone 15 at Rs 49,900. The people buying these limited offers can benefit a lot in comparison to the future prices of iPhones.

Also Read: MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive Alongside iPad: Will iPhone 18 Series Get Costlier?   

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iPhone 17 Price Hike Incoming? Leak Claims Apple Could Raise Prices By Up To Rs 35,000
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iPhone 17 Price Hike Incoming? Leak Claims Apple Could Raise Prices By Up To Rs 35,000

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iPhone 17 Price Hike Incoming? Leak Claims Apple Could Raise Prices By Up To Rs 35,000
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