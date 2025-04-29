Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
iPhone 17 Pro Likely To Miss Scratch-Resistant Display Upgrade, Says Report

Apple fans in India may be disappointed as the tech giant has dropped its plan to include a new anti-reflective, scratch-resistant screen coating in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 17 Pro Likely To Miss Scratch-Resistant Display Upgrade, Says Report


Apple fans in India, take note the much-hyped anti-reflective, scratch-resistant display coating for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will not be included, according to a new report by MacRumors. This move comes after Apple reportedly faced significant production challenges, forcing the tech giant to cancel the new screen technology for its 2025 flagship phones.

No New Display Coating for iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max

Apple was expected to introduce a next-gen coating aimed at making the iPhone Pro models more resistant to scratches and glare, similar to the Gorilla Glass Armor used in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, due to technical difficulties in mass production, Apple has scrapped the plan at least for this year.

Sources cited in the MacRumors report claim that the application process for the new display layer was too complex and slow to execute on a large scale, despite being limited only to the Pro variants.

Oleophobic Coating to Stay

iPhones since the iPhone 11 have used a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating to reduce smudges from skin oils. While it does not offer scratch resistance, it enhances screen clarity and touch experience. Apple will continue to use this tried-and-tested solution in all iPhone 17 models.

Inspired by Samsung, But Not Ready Yet?

Leaks earlier this year had sparked hope that Apple’s new display tech could rival or even surpass Samsung’s Gorilla Glass Armor, praised for its anti-reflective properties and durability. But with the plan now shelved, Apple seems not ready to meet Samsung’s level of display protection a disappointment for fans expecting major screen upgrades.

iPhone 17 Lineup – What to Expect

Despite the dropped feature, the iPhone 17 series still promises several notable upgrades:

  • iPhone 17

  • iPhone 17 Slim (also rumoured to be named iPhone 17 Air)

  • iPhone 17 Pro

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max

Expected Features:

  • Pro models:

    • A19 Pro chipset

    • 12GB RAM

    • Aluminium frames (lighter than stainless steel)

  • Standard models (17 and 17 Slim):

    • A18 or A19 chip

    • 8GB RAM

The series is likely to launch in September 2025, maintaining Apple’s traditional release window.

What This Means for Indian Users

For buyers in India who prioritize screen durability especially in the ₹1.5+ lakh segment this development might feel underwhelming. Competing Android models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra are already offering more rugged display features, giving Apple loyalists fewer hardware reasons to upgrade purely for screen protection.

