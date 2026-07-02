iPhone 17 Pro Max Flipkart Sale: Check New Offers, Rs 12,000 Discount, Bank Deals And Exchange Bonus

Flipkart’s Mobile Early Bird Deals GOAT Sale has brought one of the biggest discounts yet on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the 512GB variant dropping by Rs 12,000 from its launch price. Alongside direct price cuts, buyers can further reduce the cost through bank offers, exchange bonuses and No Cost EMI options, while the iPhone 17 Pro has also received a similar discount.

Lowest price on iPhone 17 Pro Max brings Rs 12,000 discount with extra savings

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB) is being offered at Rs 1,57,900 against its initial cost of Rs 1,69,900, which results in an immediate saving of Rs 12,000 or about 7% for buyers. With certain banks’ discounts available, the actual purchase cost could be reduced to Rs 1,54,900. The buyer may also opt for No Cost EMI from Rs 25,650 onwards for 6 months.

The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) has also received a Rs 12,000 price cut. It is now available at Rs 1,22,900 instead of Rs 1,34,900, while the effective price can drop to Rs 1,19,900 after applicable offers. No Cost EMI starts at Rs 19,817 per month for six months.

Bank offers on iPhone 17 Pro Max add more value during Flipkart sale

Apart from the price cut, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is eligible for multiple payment offers. Customers can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 using SBI, Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 12,000 in benefits with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, including cashback, while Flipkart SBI Credit Card users can get benefits worth up to Rs 10,000. Those paying through Paytm UPI can receive Rs 50 cashback. The final savings depend on the payment option and eligibility.

Exchange offers make iPhone 17 Pro Max even more affordable

For those who plan to upgrade, there is the possibility to enjoy Flipkart’s exchange program as well. The iPhone 17 Pro Max qualifies for an exchange value up to Rs 68,300 for a range of supported phones. In addition, customers get Rs 5,000 exchange bonus depending upon the condition and eligibility of the used phone.

These offers can significantly reduce the overall purchase cost, although the final exchange value will vary based on the handset being traded in.

More iPhone 17 Pro Max deals teased alongside other Apple smartphones

As per report, Flipkart has also revealed upcoming prices for several other Apple devices as part of the Mobile Early Bird Deals GOAT Sale. The sale page lists the iPhone 17 starting from Rs 70,900, iPhone 16 from Rs 59,900, iPhone 17 Pro from Rs 1,12,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max from Rs 1,27,900. These effective prices will depend on applicable bank discounts, exchange bonuses and other promotional offers available during the sale.

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