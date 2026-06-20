LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy

Apple unveiled iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 and released its first developer beta. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could launch in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 may arrive in early 2027 as Apple reportedly shifts to a two-stage release strategy.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 05:36 IST

US-based technology leader Apple has recently concluded WWDC 2026, where it unveiled iOS 27. The company released the initial developer beta, confirming that its release timeline is proceeding as planned. During WWDC 2026, Apple provided updates on the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro series; this next-generation flagship lineup is expected to adhere to its traditional launch schedule in September. Nevertheless, various media reports and leaks indicate that the launch may occur in two stages. The first stage in September will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and potentially the long-awaited iPhone Fold, while the standard iPhone 18 is expected to debut in the second phase, likely slated for early 2027. 

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro? 

It is not clear, but leaked specifications for the iPhone 18 Pro would suggest that Apple might make the most money from the new generation of smartphones. More powerful chips, more powerful AI systems, better cameras, and longer battery life are expected with the new phones. More likely, Apple may have reduced the size of the Dynamic Island and improved camera quality for professional photography users. 

The iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to be one of Apple’s biggest launches in recent years. And with a possible foldable iPhone in the pipeline, Apple fans will be watching the company’s next launch event for official announcements. 

You Might Be Interested In

Apple had planned to Launch in September. 

Apple has been launching its flagship iPhone models in September every year for many years, and we expect the iPhone 18 Pro series to happen in a similar fashion. We’re hearing that Apple might launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at some point in early or mid-September 2026 at a launch event. Pre-orders will begin shortly after the announcement and deliveries may take place a week later. 

The company is not saying when we will launch this one yet. But industry analysts and leaks indicate that Apple is on the cusp of another September launch event for its premium smartphones. 

Why Apple could change its launch strategy? 

Several reports indicate that Apple is going to radically change its iPhone release schedule. Instead of releasing all iPhone models together, the company might separate premium and standard models into separate launch windows. If not, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone could come out in September 2026 while the standard iPhone 18 may be delayed until early 2027. 

Experts think that this move could help Apple keep customer interest going all year round. In the process, Apple could also devote more resources to its premium phones and the foldable iPhone could be the next big thing. 

Also Read: Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy
Tags: iPhone 18iPhone 18 Pro

RELATED News

COD Black Ops And Black Ops 2 Head To PS5 Next Month

Did Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Call India’s AI Summit ‘Extremely Disorganised’? What Viral Edited Video Missed

Apple Gives In: Alternative App Stores And Payments Coming To iPhones In Brazil

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Begin On June 25; Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art

Vivo Y500 4G Set For Global Launch With 1.5K AMOLED Screen

LATEST NEWS

NTA To Conduct Re-NEET Mock Drill In Odisha

President Trump Admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US Court Rejects Biden's Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings

Australia Stifled as Clinical USA March Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockouts With 2-0 Win

IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force

Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th but Secures Commonwealth Games Berth on Injury Comeback, Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Reigns Supreme

Israel And Hezbollah Agreed To Ceasefire

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana In; Arshdeep Singh Out – Check Probable Playing XIs of India And Afghanistan For Chepauk Clash

Italian Foreign Minister Cancels Trip To US

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy

QUICK LINKS