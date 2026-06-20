iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal New Features, Design Changes, And Launch Strategy

US-based technology leader Apple has recently concluded WWDC 2026, where it unveiled iOS 27. The company released the initial developer beta, confirming that its release timeline is proceeding as planned. During WWDC 2026, Apple provided updates on the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro series; this next-generation flagship lineup is expected to adhere to its traditional launch schedule in September. Nevertheless, various media reports and leaks indicate that the launch may occur in two stages. The first stage in September will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and potentially the long-awaited iPhone Fold, while the standard iPhone 18 is expected to debut in the second phase, likely slated for early 2027.

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro?

It is not clear, but leaked specifications for the iPhone 18 Pro would suggest that Apple might make the most money from the new generation of smartphones. More powerful chips, more powerful AI systems, better cameras, and longer battery life are expected with the new phones. More likely, Apple may have reduced the size of the Dynamic Island and improved camera quality for professional photography users.

Apple had planned to Launch in September.

Apple has been launching its flagship iPhone models in September every year for many years, and we expect the iPhone 18 Pro series to happen in a similar fashion. We’re hearing that Apple might launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at some point in early or mid-September 2026 at a launch event. Pre-orders will begin shortly after the announcement and deliveries may take place a week later.

The company is not saying when we will launch this one yet. But industry analysts and leaks indicate that Apple is on the cusp of another September launch event for its premium smartphones.

Why Apple could change its launch strategy?

Several reports indicate that Apple is going to radically change its iPhone release schedule. Instead of releasing all iPhone models together, the company might separate premium and standard models into separate launch windows. If not, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone could come out in September 2026 while the standard iPhone 18 may be delayed until early 2027.

Experts think that this move could help Apple keep customer interest going all year round. In the process, Apple could also devote more resources to its premium phones and the foldable iPhone could be the next big thing. Also Read: Vivo Y500 4G Global Debut Soon: Check Expected India Price, AMOLED Display And 8,100mAh Battery

