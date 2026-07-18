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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected India Price, Features And More

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected India Price, Features And More

Leaked details reveal expected camera upgrades, display, chip and other specifications for Apple's upcoming Pro Max model, along with anticipated launch timeline and India pricing ahead of its official announcement.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected Date, Price, Features And More. Photo: X/@theapplehub
iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected Date, Price, Features And More. Photo: X/@theapplehub

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 17:03 IST

Apple is going to launch its iPhone 18 series in the month of September this year and everybody is waiting for information about the models and what new features they can expect with the new model launch. Although the company has not made any type of official statement yet but the leaks and the industry reports indicate that the pro models will come with an improved battery, camera and performance. A recently discovered ISP diagnostics log that Notebookcheck purportedly retrieved from internal Tata Electronics files hacked by the World Leaks ransomware gang disclosed some important camera details that we will tell you here.

The Expected Camera Specs Of The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

According to the recent camera leaks it is suggested that the upcoming iPhone 18 pro max is expected to feature a new Sony imx905 primary camera sensor of 48MP with variable aperture, replacing the iPhone 17 Pro Max sensors,  48MP Sony IMX972 Ultra wide lens and also a 48MP Sony IMX973 Telephoto lens where the ultrawide and the telephoto lens remain unchanged as its as same as the iPhone 17 pro Max. The users will also get LiDAR Sony IMX591 sensors and the phone will be featured with a 24MP Sony IMX914 front camera.

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According to the leaks there will be a confirmed variable aperture support that will give the iPhone 18 PRo MAx a better control over light, depth of field and image quality and pixel size will remain the same, 1.22μm. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected To Have Other Changes

A 6.9-inch LTPO+ OLED Super Retina XDR display may be included with the iPhone 18 Pro Max at launch. Additionally, there are rumours that the smartphone will be powered by the upcoming A20 Pro chip, which is anticipated to be constructed utilising TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm design. 

The mobile device is expected to come pre-installed with iOS 27, which will have a redesigned Siri and a brand-new Siri app. Additionally, the device is expected to have 1TB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.  In terms of power, a 5,391 mAh battery might be included.

Expected Release Date And Expected Price

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 18 series in September but this time it may change its pattern. As per industry leaks it may only launch the Pro and Pro Max models along with the rumoured iPhone Ultra, which will be the first foldable device launched by the company this year and the other models are expected to be launched next year in 2027. 

According to the reports, the iPhone 18 series could be more expensive than the previous series. The Pro Max model can be launched with costs anticipated to fall between Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,990.


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iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected India Price, Features And More

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iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected India Price, Features And More

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iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected India Price, Features And More
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iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected India Price, Features And More
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